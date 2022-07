The Tampa Bay Lightning dealt veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators for blue-liner Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash, the teams announced Sunday. "It's tough," McDonagh's agent, Ben Hankinson, told The Athletic's Joe Smith. "He's been there four years, won a couple Cups, been to (the Cup Final) three years in a row. All of a sudden, to be told, 'You're not coming back, it's a business decision, we can't have you back,' it's hard for him to accept that.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO