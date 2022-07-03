2 dead, 1 critically wounded in Merced County, deputies say

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say they have shot a suspect who allegedly attacked an officer in Modesto on Monday night. The Modesto Police Department says, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a home along the 1100 block of Roselawn Drive to investigate a reported disturbance. At the scene, one suspect allegedly attacked an officer – prompting an officer-involved shooting, police say. The person, only identified as a Modesto man, who was shot is expected to survive, police say. He is facing an attempted murder charge. No other details about the person’s condition, or what led up to the alleged attack, has been released. Police say the incident is being investigated by the department’s Investigations Division and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

MODESTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO