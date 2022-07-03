ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dead, 1 critically wounded in Merced County, deputies say

By Karen Melrose
Cover picture for the articleMERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting which left two people dead and another in critical condition. Around midnight Saturday, deputies were alerted to a call of...

IDENTIFIED: 2 men killed in Merced shooting

MERCED, Calif. ( ) – Authorities have identified two men who they say were shot and killed over the weekend in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ruben Coronado of Lathrop and 24-year-old Eli Correra of Modesto were the two men killed in a shooting near Sante Fe Avenue and Franklin Road.
