CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating the person who committed an armed robbery last month. The robbery happened at Slim Chickens located off of Neil Street in Champaign around 10 p.m. on June 12th. Officials state the suspect entered the business armed with a gun, ordered store employees in the office and forced them to turn over the contents of the safe.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO