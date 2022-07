PAWTUCKET – City voters will have no shortage of choices for School Committee in the upcoming election, with 13 candidates running for seven seats. Candidates will now need 200 signatures from registered voters to submit their nomination papers by a July 15 deadline. The top seven vote-getters in the November general election will secure a seat on the Pawtucket School Committee. Eleven of the School Committee candidates are filed as Democrats, and the top seven in the primary will then face incumbent Joseph Knight and newcomer David Fargnoli, running as Independents. Knight previously ran as a Democrat, but running as an independent guarantees him of staying in the race after four other candidates are eliminated.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 6 HOURS AGO