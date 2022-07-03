ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Boulder City officials report plane crash

By KTNV Staff
 2 days ago
The City of Boulder City's Twitter reported a small plane crash near Black Hills Drive and US 95.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is at the scene and told our photographer that one person is deceased.

The tweet was sent Sunday morning around 9:47 a.m. Police said that a citizen called 911 to report a small aircraft that crashed in the dry lake bead area. Officers responded with medical personnel and found the pilot, who was the only occupant, deceased.

NTSB and FAA are on scene and handling investigation.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

13 Action News is at the scene and will provide more information once available.

BOULDER CITY, NV
Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

