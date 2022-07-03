ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rick Bowness appointed Winnipeg Jets head coach

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNIPEG, July 3, 2022 - The Jets announced today that Rick Bowness has been appointed as the eighth head coach in franchise history and the third since the club's relocation to Winnipeg. Bowness, 67, most recently served as head coach of the Dallas Stars from Dec. 10/19 until the...

markerzone.com

SENATORS PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, the Ottawa Senators have placed 2015 first round pick Colin White on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. White, 25, has not panned out as the Senators had hoped he would have after selecting him with the 21st overall pick in 2015. In 225 career games with Ottawa, the Boston native tallied 98 points (36 goals, 62 assists), 91 penalty minutes and was a minus-52. He had three years remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $4.75 million per year. Because White is only 25, the Ottawa Senators will save $10.5 million in real cash and will have a cap charge of less than $900,000 for five of the six years of the buyout, with one year as a cap credit.
NHL
markerzone.com

JESSICA CAMPBELL BECOMES FIRST FEMALE COACH IN AHL HISTORY

Less than two months after being behind the bench as an Assistant Coach for Germany at the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship, Jessica Campbell has made history in the American Hockey League. The Coachella Valley Firebirds, who are the AHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, announced on Tuesday that they've...
SEATTLE, WA
State
Colorado State
FanSided

Red Sox trolled extremely hard by Yankees, ESPN with Fenway Park ad

The Boston Red Sox may feel like they’re being trolled by the New York Yankees because of the new ESPN advertisement outside of Fenway Park. It’s not bulletin board material. What this can be considered is billboard material. Outside of Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, an appearance by Derek Jeter was made.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Abbotsford Canucks goalie coach Curtis Sanford hired by Toronto Maple Leafs

Sanford, 42, was hired in 2017 by the Canucks and served as a goaltending consultant with a heavy focus on the Utica Comets until joining the Abbotsford Canucks as a full time goaltending coach this past season. Sanford was instrumental in identifying Spencer Martin as a trade target for the...
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER NHL FIRST-ROUND PICK RETIRES, TEAM SAYS HE'S EXPECTED TO FULFIL HIS CONTRACT

A weird situation is developing with a former first-round pick in the NHL draft. Viktor Tikhonov, taken 28th overall by the then Phoenix Coyotes in 2008, took to his wife's Instagram Monday to announce he's retiring after 17 years of playing hockey at a high level. Tikhonov said his body is telling him it's time to hang up the skates.
NHL
Person
Scotty Bowman
Person
Kevin Cheveldayoff
Person
Rick Bowness
NHL

Flyers name Brad Shaw associate coach

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have hired Brad Shaw as an associate coach, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Shaw will join head coach John Tortorella's staff behind the bench with the primary focus on the team's defense. "The familiarity in working closely with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Milwaukee Bucks re-sign veteran forward

By losing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks ultimately fell short of their goal of repeating as champions. The team dealt with a number of injuries to key players like Khris Middleton that clearly impacted the Bucks, so they should be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference yet again next season. The Bucks made a big move to bring back a veteran presence that could impact their team in a big way next season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NHL

Penguins Agree to Terms with DeSmith on a Two-Year Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with goaltender Casey DeSmith on a two-year contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an average annual value of $1.8 million. DeSmith, 30, played in 26 games for Pittsburgh in 2021-22,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Winnipeg#The Dallas Stars#The Atlanta Flames#The Detroit Red Wings
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
DENVER, CO
NHL

Dana Heinze Moves On After 33 Years As An Equipment Manager

One summer, Dana Heinze was working at a hockey school at Providence College alongside the team's equipment manager, Bo Riendeau. As the camp was coming to an end, Riendeau pulled Heinze into his office, and said, "Dana, I have something for you." He held out a silver dollar. "He said,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Top NHL free agent goalies: Fleury on market

Kuemper, Campbell, Husso also possibly available when signing begins on July 13. With the NHL free agent signing period about to begin, there are several teams in need of a starting goalie or are in the market for a backup. NHL.com takes a closer look at the top unrestricted free...
NHL
markerzone.com

METROPOLITAN DIVISION TEAM SUBMITS TRADE OFFER FOR ALEX DEBRINCAT

During his '32 Thoughts' article on Sunday, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the Philadelphia Flyers have sent a legit offer to the Chicago Blackhawks for 24-year-old forward Alex DeBrincat. "The Flyers are one of the teams that have legitimately pitched Chicago on DeBrincat — more than just tire-kicking —...
CHICAGO, IL
