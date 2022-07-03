ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-04 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog, but is improving rapidly. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas and Bayfield Counties. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 06:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and saturated grounds continue to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph IN, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In southwest Michigan, Berrien, Branch, Cass MI, Hillsdale and St. Joseph MI. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Defiance, Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A large area over northern Indiana, southern Lower Michigan, and northwest Ohio has observed 24 hour total rainfall above 2 inches, with spots in south central Michigan and northeast Indiana receiving between 6 and 10 inches of rainfall. Additional storms capable of producing heavy rainfall rates are expected into this afternoon that may generate new flash flooding or further exacerbate ongoing flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; West Cameron TROPICAL FUNNEL CLOUD SIGHTED At 0725 AM...The National Weather Service has received a report of a funnel cloud in the vicinity of Cameron, LA. A very moist and unstable tropical airmass is in place across the area. Meanwhile...the vertical wind profile over the area is light and variable. These conditions are favorable for the development of tropical funnel clouds...especially where rain cooled boundaries...known as outflow boundaries...and the seabreeze collide. These tropical funnel clouds are usually short-lived and do not reach the ground. If the funnel cloud becomes more severe and reaches the ground...minor damage may occur...and a tornado warning will likely be issued. Stay tuned for later statements and updates on this weather situation.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following counties, Duval and St. Johns. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass and San Pablo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Flagler County in northeastern Florida South central St. Johns County in northeastern Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palm Coast, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Bunnell and Espanola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

