ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wimbledon crowds down 7% from 2019; 2nd-lowest since 2007

By HOWARD FENDRICH
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lg3tR_0gTpZOHY00
Britain Wimbledon Tennis France's Caroline Garcia serves to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in a fourth round women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday July 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant)

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — If it seems as if there are more empty green seats in the stands at Wimbledon than usual this fortnight, that's because there have been fewer spectators than usual so far.

Through the first six days of main-draw competition at the All England Club, official attendance was listed as 237,927. That is a decrease of 7% from the Week 1 total at the last pre-pandemic edition of the tournament in 2019, which was 256,808.

Removing the last two years from consideration — crowd sizes and ticket sales were limited during Wimbledon in 2021 because of concerns about COVID-19, and the whole event was canceled entirely in 2020 — the 2022 figure is the second-lowest since 2007 (when it was 221,521).

Those numbers are all through the first Saturday of the fortnight. This is the first time the All England Club expanded the planned schedule to a full 14 days by including the middle Sunday, which traditionally has been a day of rest. In the past, organizers decided to add competition on that Sunday on just four occasions — in 1991, 1997, 2004 and 2016 — after there was so much rain in the first week that they needed to scramble to ease a backlog of matches.

On Monday, when asked about prospects for attendance, All England Club CEO Sally Bolton said: “First year of permanent middle Sunday, so we are expecting a record crowd because of that. We’ve got that additional capacity for that day.”

But this year's Day 1 of the tournament got things off to an inauspicious start, with an announced attendance of only 36,603 — down 14% from the 42,517 on Day 1 in 2019, and the lowest since 2007.

Hard to know, of course, exactly what accounts for the decrease. The coronavirus could be a factor; cases are rising in Britain and three of the top 20 men's seeds withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19. There are big names missing: Roger Federer was not in the field for the first time since 1998; the No. 1-ranked man, Daniil Medvedev, and other athletes from Russia and Belarus were barred from competing because of the war in Ukraine; Serena Williams lost in the first round. Inflation's effects might make some people less inclined to spend money on tickets.

In 2016, there was so much rain in the early going that the first round, which is supposed to conclude on Tuesday, did not wrap up until Thursday. The attendance over the first half-dozen days that year was 236,173 — less than 1% below 2022 and the only non-coronavirus-affected total that has been lower since 2007.

In 2007, the total daily seating capacity for the tournament was 33,653; it currently is 37,140. Some courts do not have stands, plus the daily attendance totals include grounds passes, with allow fans to walk around the grounds and watch matches on a large video screen on the outside of No. 1 Court, aside from getting into smaller courts when there are seats available.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Roger Federer says he wants to play at Wimbledon one more time

Roger Federer said he wants to make one last appearance at Wimbledon. The Swiss tennis icon missed this year's tournament due to injury. "I've missed being here," he told a ceremony at Wimbledon's Centre Court on Sunday. Roger Federer said he wants to make one last appearance at Wimbledon after...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Roger Federer
Yardbarker

Wimbledon considering changes to key policy, claims Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon are considering making changes to the start times of matches on the show courts, Novak Djokovic has claimed. Matches on Centre Court and Court One have traditionally started at 1.30pm, leaving them at risk of falling foul of the 11pm curfew. Djokovic’s match on Sunday against Tim van Rijthoven...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon defend start times after Novak Djokovic criticism

Wimbledon’s chief executive has defended the schedule after Novak Djokovic was critical about matches finishing late on the show courts. The defending champion’s fourth-round match against Tim van Rijthoven on Sunday did not start until 8pm after the day’s start of play was pushed back due to Centre Court’s centenary celebrations at 1.30pm.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Wimbledon updates | Ons Jabeur advances to 1st GS semifinal

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):. Third-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Marie Bouzkova on Centre Court at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old Tunisian dropped her first set of the grass-court tournament but dominated the...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Ticket Sales#Britain#The All England Club
International Business Times

Tennis-Norrie Reaches Wimbledon Quarters To Keep Alive British Hopes

Ninth seed Cameron Norrie kept the British flag flying at Wimbledon on Sunday by progressing to his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final with a commanding 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory over American Tommy Paul. Left-hander Norrie is the only local hope surviving at the grasscourt major and for a place in Friday's...
TENNIS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy