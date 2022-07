BLAKELY — Blakely Mayor Travis Wimbush has declared a state of emergency throughout the city due to gun violence and has enacted a curfew in response. The emergency declaration comes after a rash of gun violence throughout the city. Three people were shot on May 31, two people were shot on June 8, and on June 26, seven people were shot resulting in one death.

