Rochester, NY

UPDATE: RPD searching for missing man with Asperger’s

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

Update

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police canceled the missing vulnerable adult alert at 10:44 p.m. Monday.

Original story

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who has Asperger’s syndrome.

Officers said Abner Lopez has black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’8″ and weighs 170 pounds.

Officers said Lopez was last seen Saturday on Lux Street in Rochester at 8:30 p.m. Lopez is believed to be in danger and may be in need of medical attention.

Officers added that Lopez is believed to be on foot and may be near the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Anyone who’s seen Lopez or has any additional information is asked to call 911 or the RPD (585) 428-7113.

