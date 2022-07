The Miami Dolphins now have a couple of marquee wide receivers on their roster. What kind of season do they need to have to be ranked on this list?. The Miami Dolphins have spent some serious capital in order to bolster their depth at wide receiver, and they’ll look to have it pay off in 2022 and beyond. Veteran All-Pro Tyreek Hill joins the team as one of the premier playmakers in the league, and Jaylen Waddle is one of the more promising pass catchers in the league.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO