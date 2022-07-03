Hyundai goes sleek and sustainable for its Ioniq 6 electric vehicle

A popular leaker has been sharing some information about the Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus/Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A few alleged specifications are offered in the relevant posts, which throw up a couple of questions, and these are joined by the purported starting price tags for the upcoming iPhones. So, Anthony (@TheGalox_) states figures of US$799 and US$899 for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14+, respectively, while US$1,099 is apparently required for the base model of the iPhone 14 Pro. According to the tipster, US$1,199 will be the initial asking price for the cheapest configuration of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
