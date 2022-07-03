ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Hyundai goes sleek and sustainable for its Ioniq 6 electric vehicle

By Will Gendron
inputmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second vehicle in the automaker's Ioniq looks just as futuristic as...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Electric Car in 2022 and Is it Worth Buying?

Electric cars were once only affordable to those willing to spend large amounts of cash. More recently, mainstream car brands have jumped on the EV bandwagon and are manufacturing electric cars, with some at very affordable prices. Here are some of the cheapest electric cars in 2022. 1. 2022 Nissan...
CARS
TheStreet

Hyundai Causes a Stir With a Car That Will Make People Talk

Nothing stops Hyundai anymore. The South Korean automaker seems to have the "it factor" and isn't keen on letting it go. The vehicle maker and Kia, of which it is the majority and controlling shareholder, surprised recently when figures showed that the company has become the second biggest seller of electric vehicles in the United States thanks to two models: the futuristic SUV Ioniq 5 and the EV6 crossover.
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Previewed

In 2020, Hyundai Motor Group unveiled the Prophecy concept EV which everyone immediately noticed had embraced an alternative, almost opposite, design language from the angular 45 concept. The latter model went on to serve as the blueprint for the Ioniq 5, whereas the Prophecy has morphed into the Ioniq 6 you see before you.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ev
MotorBiscuit

The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy

Toyota has always been known for their reliability. Now they are pushing the limits of fuel economy. Here are the best Toyota cars for highway fuel economy. The post The Best Toyota Cars for Highway Fuel Economy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

Ford Dealers Wary, Skeptical About Upcoming Changes

Ford dealers are expected to play a key role in The Blue Oval’s pivot all-electric vehicles, and as such, they will be subject to many recent changes their business model. As Ford Authority previously reported, these changes are expected to run the gamut from digital sales to fixed prices, although many of the details about the changes are in flux. Given the unprecedented nature of what Ford wants its dealers to do, some franchise holders are concerned about how the company is treating them, as a new report from The Wall Street Journal demonstrates.
ECONOMY
Motorious

Toyota Commercial Is Everything Wrong With Automakers

Last week, Toyota USA dropped an awesome new commercial called The Focus Group. The ad is supposed to get you excited for the 2022 Toyota GR86, what you might have known before as simply the Toyota 86 or the Scion FR-S. However, the commercial exposes one of the many things wrong with modern automakers, whether that was part of the point or not. It’s actually rather genius and something I watched multiple times while sending to other people so they could enjoy a good laugh.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Only Recommends 2 Large SUVs

If you’re shopping for a new large SUV, head to the experts to find the best option. One of the most respected reviewers is Consumer Reports. On its list of best large SUVs, only a select few models received the “recommended” label. Consumer Reports only recommends two large SUVs, the 2022 Ford Expedition and the 2022 Toyota Sequoia.
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

Best Spark Plugs

Although some drivers may not be aware, spark plugs are one of the most vital components in a vehicle. Great spark plug health translates to better overall performance and fuel efficiency, increasing the service life of your car. It is important, therefore, they are regularly checked and kept up to date to help avoid unwanted or costly repairs.
CARS
CNBC

Nissan recalls more than 300,000 SUVs in U.S. for sudden hood opening

Nissan Motor Co is recalling more than 300,000 SUVs in the United States over an issue in which the hood suddenly opens, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash. 322,671 Pathfinder vehicles for models between 2013 and 2016 are subjected to the recall. Nissan said a...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

These Cars Cost the Least To Own Over Five Years

Car buying can be expensive, frustrating, and tricky, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Frankly, some cars are priced competitively and cost very little to own. If you stack the deck in your favor and buy one of these cars, you might save money during your ownership. Here are some cars that cost the least to own over five years, like the Toyota Corolla.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Siemens Aims To CRUSH Tesla's Supercharger Network

Charging an electric vehicle in the United States is getting easy with each passing year, as America's charging infrastructure continues to expand rapidly. Companies like Electrify America (EA), a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, are pouring tons of cash into their expansions, but sometimes internal funding just isn't enough. That's why EA has just announced Siemens, a global technology company, will become a minority shareholder with a massive $450 million investment.
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Latest Apple iPhone 14 price rumor leaves the 1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Max costing a record-breaking amount

A popular leaker has been sharing some information about the Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus/Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A few alleged specifications are offered in the relevant posts, which throw up a couple of questions, and these are joined by the purported starting price tags for the upcoming iPhones. So, Anthony (@TheGalox_) states figures of US$799 and US$899 for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14+, respectively, while US$1,099 is apparently required for the base model of the iPhone 14 Pro. According to the tipster, US$1,199 will be the initial asking price for the cheapest configuration of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy