What is it like to experience the wonder the northern lights from a remote section of the state of Maine near the Canadian border?. Essex Theatre Company in Essex, New York, will explore this in John Cariani’s romantic comedy, Almost, Maine, in a pay-what-you-can preview on Friday, July 8 at 7 pm, and then July 9, 15, and 16 at 7 pm and July 10 and 17 at 5 pm at the historic Masonic Lodge, located at 2756 Essex Road in Essex.

ESSEX COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO