As the primary election (silly season) is now finally behind us, we have been baffled by the number of people making claims the Shelby County Forensic Audit only identified a $6,283 balance owed to employees of the Sheriff’s office. When attempting to discuss the matter a few chose to double down and spread the lie/misinformation far and wide while insinuating our reporting was wrong. We find such claims laughable at best because it appears we are the only media outlet who published the audit summary for everyone to actually read.

SHELBY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO