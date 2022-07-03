Special Weather Statement issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Oconee The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rabun County in northeastern Georgia West central Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Clayton, or 6 miles northeast of Tallulah Gorge State Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Clayton, Tiger, Lakemont, Tallulah Gorge State Park, Oconee State Park, Mountain Rest, Long Creek, Mountain City and Tallulah Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

OCONEE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO