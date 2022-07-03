ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverhead County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Carbon, Fergus, Gallatin by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central Montana. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lewis and Clark and north central Jefferson Counties through 400 PM MDT At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 22 miles southeast of Lincoln to 14 miles southwest of Helena. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Marysville, Rimini, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Canyon Creek and Austin. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 185 and 224. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
Cat Country 102.9

More Large Hail, Severe Storms Possible in Billings This Week

Another round of large hail and strong winds are possible through Yellowstone County over the next couple of days, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. Severe Thunderstorms are possible for Billings and the surrounding communities on Wednesday (7/6) and Thursday (7/7), with the storm's arrival expected to be between 3 pm and 11 pm MDT.
BILLINGS, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis and Clark The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana Northeastern Jefferson County in southwestern Montana * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 646 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over East Helena, or near Helena, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City and York. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
mtpr.org

Heavy rain brought flash flooding to Helena Sunday

A flash flood in Helena on Sunday carried debris downtown, swelled into some buildings and downed a few trees. The National Weather Service estimates more than an inch of rain fell in the Helena area within about 20 minutes, leading to the flash flood. Helena’s city transportation director David Knoepke...
HELENA, MT
AOL Corp

Floodwaters race through Montana city and leave damage behind

Dramatic footage from Helena, Montana, showed roaring floodwaters overwhelming streets in the city on July 3. A storm began to sweep through Helena on Sunday evening, bringing fierce wind gusts and significant flooding with it. Video acquired by Storyful and shot by passerby Andy Shirtliff showed water up to the wheel well of vehicles as they drove through downtown Helena.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flash flood sends water flowing through downtown Helena

A flash flood hit Lewis and Clark County on Sunday evening, pelting the ground with hail and sending a small river of rainwater rising to wheel wells and lapping at doors at businesses in the downtown Helena area. Among the places reporting damage were the YWCA Helena and Lewis &...
HELENA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Scenic Lakes in Montana

For those wishing to spend more time by the water, look no further! Montana has plenty of beautiful lakes to see this summer. Onlyinyourstate lists a few beautiful lakes in Montana, perfect for a weekend summer getaway. Fairy Lake is only about 20 miles outside of Bozeman, Montana. The lake...
BOZEMAN, MT
wyomingnewsnow.tv

“Economic Tsunami” for Northeast Yellowstone Communities

CODY, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The floods that took out roads and bridges in the northern part of Yellowstone have left a mark in Cooke City and Silver Gate, at the northeast entrance to Yellowstone. The biggest change is the silence, according to Vanessa Shaw, who owns the Cooke...
CODY, WY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NBCMontana

Bozeman police seize narcotics after highway pursuit

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police seized narcotics from a vehicle that failed to pull over when officers initiated a traffic stop. A pursuit began when the driver failed to yield at the East Main Street Interstate 90 ramp when officers turned on their lights. Montana Highway Patrol assisted in...
BOZEMAN, MT
moderncampground.com

Flooding Prompts Closure of Several Montana Campgrounds

This season is the perfect time to camp in Montana, however, getting access to campgrounds this year may be difficult following the major flooding last month. “The East Rosebud has significant road damage throughout the drainage,” Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, the public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, said Tuesday.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

GFFR responds to one firework related call over the holiday weekend

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Typically fire departments see a spike in calls around the 4th of July due to firework related fires/injuries. This year, Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFRR) tells us the rain was helpful as they only responded to one firework related fire and no firework related injuries over the holiday weekend.
GREAT FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Grizzly bear captures to begin in the Gallatin National Forest

MISSOULA, Mont. — Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will begin capturing grizzly bears in the Custer Gallatin National Forest for research purposes. The research project is part of the Endangered Species Act to monitor the grizzly population in the Yellowstone...
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Five Worst Places To Live In Montana in 2022

Many cities and towns in Montana have experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as a result of people from larger cities moving to the state to work remotely. However, there are many places in Montana that have remained the same, with little to no growth. Here in Bozeman, real estate...
BOZEMAN, MT

