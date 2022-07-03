ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Usher 'Watch This' Memes Take Over the Internet

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago
Memes of Usher saying "watch...

That's all eight-time Grammy award-winning artist Usher had to say in order to go viral on Twitter. The two words came during his recent NPR Tiny Desk concert, a series in which big names perform live concerts with just their band, a mic and nothing else. Usher was starting the title song from his classic album, "Confessions," for which he won a Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2005, when the soon-to-be viral moment happened.
