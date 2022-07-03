Teen arrested in the murder of Ballou High School student

EASTON, Md.- The Easton Police Department needs your help to find the suspect who they say shot and killed his uncle over the weekend. Police said the incident occurred Sunday evening when 21-year-old, Jalyn Esta Barney, got into a fight with his 42-year-old uncle, George Sheridan Barney, in the front yard of their home in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue. We’re told during the fight Jalyn pulled out a gun and shot George. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities said they don’t know where Jalyn is located, but he is considered armed and dangerous. Now, police are asking if you see something, say something.

EASTON, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO