Houston, TX

Astros' Jake Meyers: Idle Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Meyers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels. Though he'll give way...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox (GameTracker), though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Sydir Mitchell to make commitment live Sunday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Sunday on CBS Sports HQ. Sydir Mitchell, a four-star defensive lineman from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, will make his choice at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
ORADELL, NJ
numberfire.com

Elehuris Montero batting last for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies listed Elehuris Montero as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Montero will bat ninth and cover first base Sunday while Kris Bryant takes the afternoon off. Connor Joe will fill in in left field, Charlie Blackmon will play right field, and C.J. Cron will take a turn at designated hitter.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

NBA offseason winners and losers: Rockets loving Nets chaos; Cavaliers lock up key players; Knicks overpay

One thing not a lot of people are talking about with all the Brooklyn Nets drama is how much the Rockets stand to benefit. Houston owns Brooklyn's 2024 and 2026 first-round picks as well as the right to swap first-round picks with the Nets in 2023, 2025 and 2027. If the Nets get worse, which looks like a certainty once Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are traded, those picks that Houston owns suddenly become a lot more valuable.
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant homers for first time with Colorado, ends career-worst home-run drought

Outfielder Kris Bryant launched his first home run since joining the Colorado Rockies over the offseason on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker). Bryant's home run, a solo shot, came in the sixth inning and reduced Los Angeles' lead to 4-2. According to Statcast, his home run left the bat traveling at 104 mph and carried a projected 392 feet to center field. Here's the visual evidence:
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Elehuris Montero sitting Monday for Colorado

Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Montero is being replaced at first base by C.J. Cron versus Dodgers starter Julio Urias. In 28 plate appearances this season, Montero has a .185 batting average with a .437...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Receives another start

Falter is scheduled to start Thursday's home game against the Nationals. Zach Eflin (knee) isn't on track to return from the 15-day injured list this week, so Falter will stick around in the Philadelphia rotation for at least one more turn. Falter took a no-decision against the Cardinals his last time out Friday, covering four innings and striking out five while allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Could be top option at keystone

VanMeter will start at second base and bat ninth Tuesday against the Yankees. Before he was on the bench for the final two games of the Pirates' weekend series with the Brewers, VanMeter had made all five of his starts since returning from the 10-day injured list June 27 at either first base or designated hitter. His path to regular playing time at either of those spots now appears blocked with Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) returning from the IL on Tuesday, but VanMeter could end up settling into the large side of a platoon at second base with the righty-hitting Diego Castillo. One of Castillo, Tucupita Marcano and Hoy Park had started at second base in each of the previous seven games, but the latter two players were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Monday

Maldonado isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals. Maldonado drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent down Monday

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Martin joined the Orioles' major-league roster June 11 and saw sporadic playing time during his time in the big leagues. He hit just .167 with two triples, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases and will head back to the minors after Ramon Urias (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: On bench, could lose starting job

Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez will take a seat after he went 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts while starting in each of the Angels' last five games. The Angels promoted prospect Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that the rookie would get a look in an everyday role in the middle infield, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. If that's the case, Stefanic and Luis Rengifo -- who will start at second base and shortstop, respectively in Sunday's game -- could end up forming the Angels' middle infield in most games moving forward, which would limit Velazquez to a utility role.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times in his last 14 contests. His blast Tuesday provided the Astros' last run in the win. He's up to 25 long balls this year with 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, nine doubles and a .313/.413/.663 slash line through 298 plate appearances. Alvarez is tied for second in the majors in homers with the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, four back of the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Showing signs of progress

Segura has had the pins removed from his broken right index finger, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Segura is about a month removed from undergoing surgery on his broken finger, and this is the first reported sign of progress. Segura has resumed working out and was able to field some grounders Tuesday, but he still has a ways to go in his recovery and is not expected back until sometime in mid-to-late August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not in Monday's lineup

Arcia isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals. Arcia started in the last four games and went 1-for-13 with three RBI, two walks and six strikeouts. Phil Gosselin will take his place at the keystone and bat eighth Monday.
ATLANTA, GA

