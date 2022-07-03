ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Jared Walsh: Out against lefty

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Walsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Month: Shohei Ohtani rules baseball in June

The month of June has come to a close, and that means it’s time for my Team of the Month!. Let's take a look back at the entire month and identify the best player at every position in June. To start, in June, Shohei Ohtani put together one of...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Austin Barnes Signed To Contract Extension

Although Austin Barnes once supplanted Yasmani Grandal as the starting catcher, he’s largely been a backup since his breakout 2017 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Barnes nevertheless is highly regarded in the clubhouse and for his ability to manage the Dodgers pitching staff. Barnes and Clayton Kershaw in particular have formed a strong bond and work well together.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Rehab Assignment Updates: Jacob deGrom, Travis Jankowski

Slowly but surely, the New York Mets are getting closer to having their ace return to the rotation later this month. Jacob deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) felt good the day after his first rehab outing and is expected to make his second start for Port St. Lucie on Friday against the Daytona Tortugas, as manager Buck Showalter told reporters in Cincinnati on Monday, prior to the Mets' 7-4 win over the Reds.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
Texas Sports
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

NBA offseason winners and losers: Rockets loving Nets chaos; Cavaliers lock up key players; Knicks overpay

One thing not a lot of people are talking about with all the Brooklyn Nets drama is how much the Rockets stand to benefit. Houston owns Brooklyn's 2024 and 2026 first-round picks as well as the right to swap first-round picks with the Nets in 2023, 2025 and 2027. If the Nets get worse, which looks like a certainty once Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are traded, those picks that Houston owns suddenly become a lot more valuable.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS LA

Dodgers hand catcher Barnes 2-year, $7 million extension

The Dodgers are happy with their current setup at catcher and look to keep it that way for the foreseeable future.With starting catcher Will Smith leading the way behind the plate, the franchise wants to keep their 1-2 punch at catcher together for at least the next two years. On Sunday, the Dodgers announced they agreed to terms with Barnes on a 2-year contract extension that keeps him in Los Angeles through 2024. The contract is worth $7 million. Barnes, a Riverside native who played his high school baseball at Riverside Polytechnic, has been with the Boys in Blue since 2015. He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Velazquez sitting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels infielder Andrew Velazquez is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Velazquez is being replaced at shortstop by Luis Rengifo versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 225 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .167 batting average with a .479 OPS,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Receives another start

Falter is scheduled to start Thursday's home game against the Nationals. Zach Eflin (knee) isn't on track to return from the 15-day injured list this week, so Falter will stick around in the Philadelphia rotation for at least one more turn. Falter took a no-decision against the Cardinals his last time out Friday, covering four innings and striking out five while allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Framber Valdez
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Could be top option at keystone

VanMeter will start at second base and bat ninth Tuesday against the Yankees. Before he was on the bench for the final two games of the Pirates' weekend series with the Brewers, VanMeter had made all five of his starts since returning from the 10-day injured list June 27 at either first base or designated hitter. His path to regular playing time at either of those spots now appears blocked with Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) returning from the IL on Tuesday, but VanMeter could end up settling into the large side of a platoon at second base with the righty-hitting Diego Castillo. One of Castillo, Tucupita Marcano and Hoy Park had started at second base in each of the previous seven games, but the latter two players were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Showing signs of progress

Segura has had the pins removed from his broken right index finger, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Segura is about a month removed from undergoing surgery on his broken finger, and this is the first reported sign of progress. Segura has resumed working out and was able to field some grounders Tuesday, but he still has a ways to go in his recovery and is not expected back until sometime in mid-to-late August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent down Monday

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Martin joined the Orioles' major-league roster June 11 and saw sporadic playing time during his time in the big leagues. He hit just .167 with two triples, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases and will head back to the minors after Ramon Urias (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Series Finale#Mlb#Baseball#Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times in his last 14 contests. His blast Tuesday provided the Astros' last run in the win. He's up to 25 long balls this year with 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, nine doubles and a .313/.413/.663 slash line through 298 plate appearances. Alvarez is tied for second in the majors in homers with the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, four back of the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Stumbles in return to rotation

Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three. Making his first start since May 16, Odorizzi looked rusty, tossing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing runs in each of the first three innings before he managed to actually escape a jam unscathed in the fourth. Houston will likely give the right-hander another couple turns to let him get comfortable again, but if Odorizzi continues to struggle, he may have to work things out in the bullpen while the Astros go back to a five-man rotation.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Activated from injured list

Whitley (elbow) was activated from the injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley made a few rehab starts in recent weeks, but he has officially completed his comeback from Tommy John surgery and is ready to pitch regularly again. Whitley was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he will work on building up his pitch count. He could be an option for the big club at some point in the second half, but the Astros have a lot of capable starters, so they have little incentive to push him over the remainder of the campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Headed for further testing

Taylor (ankle) is set to undergo further imaging and will be out for at least a few days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor said after the game that his foot kept feeling worse as the contest went on, so he'll be out of the lineup for the next couple of days as the team evaluates the injury and determines how to best treat the utility man.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Exits Sunday's game

Kimbrel exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel was hit by a comebacker with one out in the top of the ninth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer after he gave up a double and a single to the next two batters. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Swipes second bag

Rengifo went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Marlins. The 25-year-old switch hitter has heated up once again as he looks to prove he's a long-term solution for the Angels in the middle infield. Rengifo has hit safely in five straight games and 10 of the last 11, batting .359 (14-for-39) over that stretch with three of his five homers and one of his two steals on the year.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Stefanic: Heads to bench Tuesday

Stefanic is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Stefanic will take a seat after he struck out in all three of his at-bats in his MLB debut in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Astros. Interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that Stefanic will receive an opportunity to play on a regular basis, but the rookie will still find himself on the bench for the series opener in Miami nonetheless. Luis Rengifo and Andrew Velazquez will serve as the Halos' starters in the middle infield Tuesday.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy