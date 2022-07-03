ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Brandon Marsh: Sits against lefty

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

Rumor: Dodgers’ key plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

The MLB trade deadline has become a hot topic across the majors as of late. Multiple contending teams are already looking ahead to just how they plan on bolstering their roster come August 2, including the Los Angeles Dodgers. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on how several such teams are set to […] The post Rumor: Dodgers’ key plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

Angels star Mike Trout finished 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep.Rookie Jeremy Peña homered twice, capped by a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning off Ryan Tepera (1-2) to win it.Trout struck out seven straight times in the first two games. In the finale, the three-time AL MVP reached base in his first at-bat on an error by Pena at shortstop before striking out looking in his next two plate appearances.Trout popped out in his...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Elehuris Montero batting last for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies listed Elehuris Montero as their starter at first base for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Montero will bat ninth and cover first base Sunday while Kris Bryant takes the afternoon off. Connor Joe will fill in in left field, Charlie Blackmon will play right field, and C.J. Cron will take a turn at designated hitter.
DENVER, CO
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Deems NL West Best Division In Baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of playing 10 consecutive games against an opponent from the National League West, which appears to be taking shape as a race with the San Diego Padres as the San Francisco Giants slip in the standings. The Dodgers bounced back from losing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Piscotty sitting for Oakland on Monday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Piscotty is being replaced at designated hitter by Stephen Vogt versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. In 65 plate appearances this season, Piscotty has a .207 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS LA

Dodgers hand catcher Barnes 2-year, $7 million extension

The Dodgers are happy with their current setup at catcher and look to keep it that way for the foreseeable future.With starting catcher Will Smith leading the way behind the plate, the franchise wants to keep their 1-2 punch at catcher together for at least the next two years. On Sunday, the Dodgers announced they agreed to terms with Barnes on a 2-year contract extension that keeps him in Los Angeles through 2024. The contract is worth $7 million. Barnes, a Riverside native who played his high school baseball at Riverside Polytechnic, has been with the Boys in Blue since 2015. He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Dodgers beat Rockies 5-3 as Thompson's 3-run HR backs Urías

LOS ANGELES -- — Feeling inconsistent at the plate, Trayce Thompson looks no farther than the next locker down for advice. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw gives it to his friend straight. “Swinging at too many balls,” Thompson said Kershaw told him. “I knew that, but it's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Monte Harrison moving back to Angels' bench Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Monte Harrison is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins. Brandon Marsh is replacing Harrison in left field and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Marsh for 7.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,200 salary. Per...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Velazquez sitting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels infielder Andrew Velazquez is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Velazquez is being replaced at shortstop by Luis Rengifo versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 225 plate appearances this season, Velazquez has a .167 batting average with a .479 OPS,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Receives another start

Falter is scheduled to start Thursday's home game against the Nationals. Zach Eflin (knee) isn't on track to return from the 15-day injured list this week, so Falter will stick around in the Philadelphia rotation for at least one more turn. Falter took a no-decision against the Cardinals his last time out Friday, covering four innings and striking out five while allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Could be top option at keystone

VanMeter will start at second base and bat ninth Tuesday against the Yankees. Before he was on the bench for the final two games of the Pirates' weekend series with the Brewers, VanMeter had made all five of his starts since returning from the 10-day injured list June 27 at either first base or designated hitter. His path to regular playing time at either of those spots now appears blocked with Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) returning from the IL on Tuesday, but VanMeter could end up settling into the large side of a platoon at second base with the righty-hitting Diego Castillo. One of Castillo, Tucupita Marcano and Hoy Park had started at second base in each of the previous seven games, but the latter two players were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: On bench, could lose starting job

Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez will take a seat after he went 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts while starting in each of the Angels' last five games. The Angels promoted prospect Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that the rookie would get a look in an everyday role in the middle infield, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. If that's the case, Stefanic and Luis Rengifo -- who will start at second base and shortstop, respectively in Sunday's game -- could end up forming the Angels' middle infield in most games moving forward, which would limit Velazquez to a utility role.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Monday

Maldonado isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals. Maldonado drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent down Monday

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Martin joined the Orioles' major-league roster June 11 and saw sporadic playing time during his time in the big leagues. He hit just .167 with two triples, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases and will head back to the minors after Ramon Urias (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Showing signs of progress

Segura has had the pins removed from his broken right index finger, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Segura is about a month removed from undergoing surgery on his broken finger, and this is the first reported sign of progress. Segura has resumed working out and was able to field some grounders Tuesday, but he still has a ways to go in his recovery and is not expected back until sometime in mid-to-late August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times in his last 14 contests. His blast Tuesday provided the Astros' last run in the win. He's up to 25 long balls this year with 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, nine doubles and a .313/.413/.663 slash line through 298 plate appearances. Alvarez is tied for second in the majors in homers with the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, four back of the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Activated from injured list

Whitley (elbow) was activated from the injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley made a few rehab starts in recent weeks, but he has officially completed his comeback from Tommy John surgery and is ready to pitch regularly again. Whitley was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he will work on building up his pitch count. He could be an option for the big club at some point in the second half, but the Astros have a lot of capable starters, so they have little incentive to push him over the remainder of the campaign.
HOUSTON, TX

