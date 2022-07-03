New Iberia Man Loses Control of ATV & Is Ejected From It

Fireworks are a blast.......literally and figuratively!. I think for most of us who grew up in the '70s, we have fond memories of the Fourth of July holiday. It was a time for sparklers, smoke bombs, bottle rockets, and the beloved Black-Cat firecracker. They used to come in packs of 100, 250, 500, and up. In our family, we would undo the strings so we could pop them one at a time because we didn't have much money.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO