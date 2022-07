KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police were investigating Tuesday after a man was shot in the third shooting incident to hit the city since early Sunday. Police responded to a home in the area of Pine Street and Hicks Avenue just after 11 a.m. after getting a call that someone had been shot. Police found a man, who was not identified, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston.

