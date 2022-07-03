ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri doctors fear vague emergency exception to abortion ban puts patients at risk

By Tessa Weinberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Missouri Independent) – Some Missouri medical providers are fearful that patients with high-risk pregnancies will face delayed care in life-threatening situations because doctors fear prosecution under Missouri’s newly-enacted abortion ban. “I’m following the rules that are made by people that have no understanding of medicine and science,...

Speechydog
2d ago

And this is my concern! And it happens. I’ve known 6 people with ectopic pregnancies, 3 with in utero death, multiple with preeclampsia , and hemorrhaging. Nothing that should be sat on nor should a physician be punished for.

