Missouri doctors fear vague emergency exception to abortion ban puts patients at risk

After announcing in November that it would file for a public offering, the Sunset Hills-based parent company of Panera Bread has nixed that plan, citing unfavorable market conditions. The company, which also owns Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels, planned to go public in a deal involving a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, run by St. Louis native and restaurateur Danny Meyer. The canceled Panera IPO is one of a number of deals that have fizzled in recent weeks as rising interest rates complicate financing for such tie-ups. In other news of acquisitions by St. Louis-area companies, Emerson Electric has acquired Fluxa, a California-based software company. With the expansion of its software holdings, Emerson hopes to pair its technology with Fluxa’s software to accelerate the drug development process. And, with Missouri's recent enactment of a law prohibiting abortion in almost all cases, doctors in the state are grappling with decisions around emergency exceptions to that ban. The law makes exceptions in instances of "serious risk" to the pregnant woman. However, health care providers say the law lacks clarity, leaving them to fear criminal charges for emergency procedures.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO