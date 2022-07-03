Adele Stands by Decision to Postpone Las Vegas Residency

Adele has no regrets when it comes to canceling her Las Vegas residency in January, saying the show simply was not up to her standards. “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down, and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, adding that the backlash was “brutal” and left her as a “shell of a person for a couple of months.” Despite receiving a venomous response from disappointed fans and possibly wasting...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO