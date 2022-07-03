ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Stands by Decision to Postpone Las Vegas Residency

 2 days ago

Many of Adele's fans did not...

Page Six

Adele stands by decision to cancel Las Vegas residency: It wasn't 'good enough'

Adele has no regrets when it comes to canceling her Las Vegas residency in January, saying the show simply was not up to her standards. “I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down, and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, adding that the backlash was “brutal” and left her as a “shell of a person for a couple of months.” Despite receiving a venomous response from disappointed fans and possibly wasting...
AOL Corp

Adele Says She Was Very Upset By Backlash Over Las Vegas Residency Delay

On Friday, Adele spoke with the BBC's Lauren Laverne on Desert Island Discs, and the subject of her postponed Las Vegas residency came up. In January, the Grammy-award winner posted a tearful video on Instagram about how her Caesar’s Palace shows would not be happening as scheduled, leaving many ticket holders angry and frustrated. She didn't expect the backlash to be so severe. In the interview, Adele told Laverne that the criticism made her feel like a “shell of a person.”
