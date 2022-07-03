ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers sign 2022 first-round pick Bennedict Mathurin

By Arthur Hill
 3 days ago
Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona) reacts after being selected as the number six overall pick by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Bennedict Mathurin, the sixth pick in this year’s draft, has signed with the Pacers, the team announced in a press release.

If Mathurin receives 120% of the rookie scale, which is standard, he will be paid approximately $6.59M during his first season and $29.9M over the four-year contract.

Mathurin, 20, rose up draft boards after a strong sophomore season at Arizona, averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists and earning Pac 12 Player of the Year honors. He was a second-team All-American and was named Most Outstanding Player in the conference tournament.

The 6’6″ swingman also has international experience, helping Canada capture a bronze medal last year in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors.

