Pacers sign 2022 first-round pick Bennedict Mathurin
Bennedict Mathurin, the sixth pick in this year’s draft, has signed with the Pacers, the team announced in a press release.
If Mathurin receives 120% of the rookie scale, which is standard, he will be paid approximately $6.59M during his first season and $29.9M over the four-year contract.
Mathurin, 20, rose up draft boards after a strong sophomore season at Arizona, averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists and earning Pac 12 Player of the Year honors. He was a second-team All-American and was named Most Outstanding Player in the conference tournament.
The 6’6″ swingman also has international experience, helping Canada capture a bronze medal last year in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.
