Oconee County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oconee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Spartanburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina West central Spartanburg County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 708 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Greenville Downtown, or near Greer, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Greer, Gowensville, Lake Robinson and Lyman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Weather Days for severe weather Wednesday and Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re looking ahead to an increasing threat for severe weather mid-week, therefore we are giving an early heads up with First alert weather days Wednesday and Thursday. Make sure you have the new FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app to get severe weather alerts...
GREENVILLE, SC
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...For much of north and central Georgia, except the far northeast mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
County
Oconee County, SC
FOX Carolina

Search for missing man continues in Pickens County

The Oconee County Coroner's Office said an Upstate man drowned near Stamp Creek Landing on July 4th.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Typical Summer weather continues for Fourth holiday weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the overnight hours we’re looking at partly cloudy skies, with mild and muggy conditions. Lows will be near 70 in the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains. There could be some patchy fog in the mountains. More of the same for the...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Man drowns after saving another swimmer in Lake Keowee, coroner says

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said an Upstate man drowned near Stamp Creek Landing on July 4th. The Coroner’s Office said 38-year-old Michael Criswell was with his friends at Stamp Creek Landing on Lake Keowee Monday afternoon. They were wading in the lake when another individual reportedly became distressed in the lake.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Don’t fall for this $10 t-shirt discount text scam, police warn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple law enforcement agencies across the western Carolinas are warning people not to fall for a scam making the rounds through text messages. Spartanburg Police Department posted a warning over the weekend, saying residents have received texts claiming to be from the agency offering a...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Man who helped swimmer in distress drowns in Lake Keowee, coroner says

A man who helped another person swim to safety at an Upstate lake on July 4 became a drowning victim, himself, according to the coroner. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said Michael Criswell, 38, of Greenville, was wading with friends Monday at Stamp Creek Landing on Lake Keowee when another person became distressed.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in 2-car crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner has identified the victim in a deadly 2-car crash. Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said Reyes Andrade Bangeas Alberto, 47, of Greenville died in the crash early Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened on West Parker Road near Castell Drive. They...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following early morning crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said one person died following an early morning crash in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 2:56 a.m. along West Parker Road near Castell Drive. According to troopers, the two cars were going in opposite directions along West...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

