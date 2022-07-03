ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabun County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rabun by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...For much of north and central Georgia, except the far northeast mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
106.3 WORD

Over a dozen hospitalized in massive pile up on I-85

A collision involving at least 15 vehicles and an 18 wheeler brought traffic to a crawl on 85 southbound in Anderson County around 6PM Monday evening. The SC Highway Patrol, EMS, as well as Piercetown and Wren Firefighters responded to the pile up, near the 31 mile marker about a mile before the Highway 81 exit. Seventeen people were reported injured with fourteen of those being taken to a hospital for treatment. No other details have been released.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Rabun County, GA
Tallulah Falls, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man drowns on Lake Lanier, 1st major incident this holiday weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man died in Lake Lanier on Saturday night, authorities confirmed. It's the first major incident on the lake during a busy holiday weekend. Around 7:30 p.m., Ga. Dept. of Natural Resources game wardens were called to a possible drowning near a home along Little River on Lake Lanier.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Lake Lanier drowning victim identified

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has identified a Lake Lanier drowning victim: Frantz Scutt was 48 years old, from Gainesville. He was pulled from the Lake over the holiday weekend and died after being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. From WSB TV…. A man drowned in Lake Lanier...
GAINESVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Elderly woman dies in weekend fire

An elderly woman died in what appears to be an accidental fire at her home in Buford. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to the residence in the 5400 block of Orchard Way around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Barbara Ann Maddox, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
BUFORD, GA
#West Wind#Wind Gust#Power Lines
accesswdun.com

GSP says alcohol is suspected in wreck that killed Maysville man

The Georgia State Patrol says alcohol is suspected in an early-morning crash that claimed the life of a Maysville man on Water Plant Road in Banks County. 38-year-old Doug Christopher Williams, who was unrestrained, succumbed to his injuries at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, said Sgt. 1st Class D.A. Rathel of GSP Post 6 Gainesville.
MAYSVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia man among 17 killed in holiday weekend wrecks

A Northeast Georgia man is among 17 people who have died in traffic-related incidents in Georgia over this long holiday weekend. 60-year-old Michael Jones of Danielsville died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, July 2, in Madison County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 7:37 p.m. on US 29.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Oconee County deputy's death announced by sheriff's office

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate sheriff's office is mourning the loss of one of its own. Sgt. Paul Orr, with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, died Monday, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. "Orr went home this afternoon to be with his Lord and Savior...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
wrwh.com

White County Detention Center Report Week Ending July 5th

(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending July 5th, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Habersham County schedules public hearings on property tax increase

Habersham County property owners are looking at a potential tax increase this year. County commissioners are proposing a 1 mill increase, from 11.682 to 12.682 mills. That could translate into an approximate $100 annual increase for the average homeowner. The county announced the proposed tax hike last week as being...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man drowns at home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Georgia officials have identified a man who drowned at a home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 5 that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a home in Little River on the lake after reports of a drowning.
GAINESVILLE, GA

