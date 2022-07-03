ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, St. Charles by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths...

alerts.weather.gov


weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog, but is improving rapidly. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas and Bayfield Counties. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Flagler County in northeastern Florida South central St. Johns County in northeastern Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palm Coast, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Bunnell and Espanola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 06:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and saturated grounds continue to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph IN, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In southwest Michigan, Berrien, Branch, Cass MI, Hillsdale and St. Joseph MI. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Defiance, Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A large area over northern Indiana, southern Lower Michigan, and northwest Ohio has observed 24 hour total rainfall above 2 inches, with spots in south central Michigan and northeast Indiana receiving between 6 and 10 inches of rainfall. Additional storms capable of producing heavy rainfall rates are expected into this afternoon that may generate new flash flooding or further exacerbate ongoing flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 07:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and saturated grounds continue to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, St. Joseph IN, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley. In southwest Michigan, Berrien, Branch, Cass MI, Hillsdale and St. Joseph MI. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Defiance, Fulton OH, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/8 PM EDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A large area over northern Indiana, southern Lower Michigan, and northwest Ohio has observed 24 hour total rainfall above 2 inches, with spots in south central Michigan and northeast Indiana receiving between 6 and 10 inches of rainfall. Additional storms capable of producing heavy rainfall rates are expected into this afternoon that may generate new flash flooding or further exacerbate ongoing flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAMS COUNTY, IN

