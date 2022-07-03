Northern Kentucky free pharmacy moving, expanding

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — A nonprofit that for 20 years has provided free prescription medications to Northern Kentucky residents is moving and expanding.

Faith Community Pharmacy will provide 90 days of medication to anyone in a 14-county Northern Kentucky area who is seeking help. It provides medications on an ongoing basis for those earning 300% of the poverty level and below.

The pharmacy is funded by local governments, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, foundations, and donations. The nonprofit says the costs to the community are more than paid for by fewer emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

The pharmacy recently relocated from Florence to Newport, where they hope to bring their services to more people.

