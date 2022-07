You're telling me there's NOTHING to do in your state? Lies! I'll give you a thing or two to do in Illinois - keep reading. Having some "me time" does sound more appealing 90% of the time to me, but eventually I'll have to step outside of my apartment. Once outside my bubble, I have to decide what to fill my day with. I could definitely go walk on the bike path, have a picnic and hike at my local state park, or take pictures with all the murals around the city.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO