ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, OR

Cyclist rescued after falling down ravine in Oregon’s Polk County

By OPB staff
opb.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire officials in Oregon’s Polk County rescued a bicyclist who fell down a ravine Saturday. Southwest Polk Fire District and other responders say they had to rely...

www.opb.org

Comments / 6

Eye Demand!
2d ago

People who take extra risks should pay extra taxes and be billed for 20 guys and $325,000 of equipment being taken ‘off line’ to ‘rescue’ them.

Reply
2
Related
opb.org

Body of man who jumped in Columbia River to help struggling swimmer recovered

The body of a man who jumped into the Columbia River to help a struggling swimmer in late June has been found. On Monday evening. the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol was dispatched to recover a body from the Columbia River near the western end of Hayden Island. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Officer has identified the person recovered as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Officials rescue boy taken out by rip current at Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KPTV) - A 12-year-old boy is safe and recovering after nearly losing his life along the Oregon coast. Rescue crews say the boy was swept out to sea by a rip current. This happened near the southern end of Rockaway Beach about 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Fire Chief Todd Hesse says when he arrived on scene he could see the boy clinging to his boogie board about 400 feet off shore. The boy was initially moving but then stopped.
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
kptv.com

Body recovered from Columbia River identified as Kevin McDowell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body pulled from the Columbia River on Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell. Just before 7 p.m., River Patrol deputies were called out to the report of a body in river near the western end of Hayden Island. The body was identified as McDowell by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Accidents
County
Polk County, OR
Polk County, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Gps#Ravine#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Salem Fire Department
KATU.com

Teen playing with fireworks sparks small grass fire near PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire confirms a teenager playing with fireworks was the cause for a small grass fire along Marine Drive, near PDX Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 1 p.m., July 3, smoke was visible coming from an area near Marine Drive and Interstate 205. An Oregon Department of...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Life Flight Network adds base in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A life-saving resource is enhancing its coverage to help people get medical attention as quickly as possible. Life Flight Network, a not-for-profit air medical service, has added a new base in Salem. “Oftentimes, people can’t get the care that they need fast enough,” said Ben Clayton,...
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Oregonian

7 peaceful properties to rent for an Oregon high desert getaway: Bungalows, country cabins, and more

Portland summer is a sight to behold, offering blooming roses and warm river days. However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to get out of town, consider trading the city for Oregon’s spacious high deserts. From the Painted Hills to the rural landscapes of Joseph, take a look at some of the best Oregon desert stays to visit this summer, all from Vrbo, which has more options if one of these doesn’t work for your travel plans.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

142ND WING TO CONDUCT INDEPENDENCE DAY FLYOVERS IN OREGON, SW WASHINGTON – 10:35 am, Neskowin; 10:40 am, Rockaway Beach

Portland, Ore. – The 142nd Wing out of Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore. will conduct Independence Day flyovers for ceremonies and parades at locations throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. 142nd Wing Commander, Colonel Todd Hofford, says the Wing is grateful to be able to support patriotic holidays...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
klcc.org

Search for dead orca in coastal Oregon waters ends

An official with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the case surrounding a dead orca floating off the Oregon Coast has been closed, without any successful retrieval of the mammal’s body. In an email to KLCC, NOAA said there have been no more sightings of the carcass since...
NEWPORT, OR
987thebull.com

Oregon Air National Guard Flyovers

As we are set to celebrate Our Independence and Sing Happy Birthday America our own OANG Will be Kicking off the day with special dedicated flyovers. Look to the skies to see those awesome F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the 142nd Wing out of Portland Air National Guard Base throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Fire damages house in Bayshore community Saturday night

WALDPORT – A fire that heavily damaged a house in the Bayshore community Saturday night is believed caused by improperly disposed fireworks. Firefighters and volunteers from three departments – Seal Rock, Central Oregon Coast and Yachats – responded to the blaze at 2509 Oceania Drive at 10:13 p.m. Saturday. The fire started next to a shed, which ignited the shed and spread to the back wall of the house. Firefighters knocked down the blaze on the exterior and then entered the house to fight it from the inside.
YACHATS, OR
Woodburn Independent

Made in Marion County, OR

Annual event is set for July 8-10 at the state fairgrounds with animals, rides, food, art, music, moreA year ago the Marion County Fair awoke from the widespread pandemic hibernation and provided a welcome event for county residents to attend. This year fair planners have taken steps beyond the awakening and toward normalcy. The fair kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, and runs through Sunday, July 10, at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem. It will open at 10 a.m. each day, closing at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. "We are...
MARION COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy