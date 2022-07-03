Mothra invades the Northwoods

When I was a kid, I was entranced by bugs and all manner of creepy-crawlies. Ants, pill bugs, daddy longlegs, millipedes — I would get down on their level and examine them and try to see what made them tick (the exception to this is a horror of wasps and hornets, and even then I think an old hornet nest is super cool and an engineering marvel).

One of the few memories I have of my grandfather is him going out to find monarch butterfly eggs on milkweed plants and raising them in a shoebox from egg to butterfly, which I still do although with a nice tent instead of a Vans container. My favorite insects were always the big, colorful moths and their amazing caterpillars that I used to find out in the woods and around the porch light in the summer. It might be there are fewer of them, or it might be that I’m less observant of what’s going on from a bug’s point of view, but I just don’t see these moths around like I did when I was a kid.

So you can imagine how excited I was when I was over at the Sylvania Recreation and Wilderness area in Michigan last weekend and found a gorgeous cecropia moth right in my campsite. These amazing insects are found in deciduous forests east of the Rockies, but there’s a narrow, early-summer window for spotting and finding the adults. These beauties spend most of their year-long lives bundled up in cozy silk cocoons and are only in flight for a couple of weeks, usually in June in our area.

Cecropia moths start out their lives as one of about 100 tiny black caterpillars whose first meal is their own eggshell. Only a few of this large clutch will live to see adulthood, but we shouldn’t feel too sad about this. Cecropia caterpillars hatch right around the time that many migratory birds are hatching and feeding their young, and these little wigglers are an important food source for a number of vulnerable avian species. The caterpillars feed on a number of different tree species including fruit trees; the one that I found in Sylvania most likely grew up eating birch and maple leaves. They have to shed their skins like snakes since their exoskeletons can only stretch so far and with every molt they change color. This is when things really get interesting.

Cecropia caterpillars change from black to yellow to green with each molt. By late summer, they’ve morphed into a five-inch-long surrealist’s fever dream: a bright green tube with bright blue, yellow and red spikes and balls sticking out. To my eye, it looks like an elongated COVID-19 virus illustration. This is most likely meant to deter predators, but I doubt it does much to deter kids who will try putting them in a jar. They’re definitely one of the most vivid insects I’ve ever seen and if Google images is anything to go by, they seem to be an inspiration to knitters and crocheters.

After this show-offy stage, cecropias get down to the serious business of pupating, usually around September. They’re silk moths that spin their little shelters against a tree branch so they resemble dead leaves, which doesn’t seem to fool the squirrels that often dine on them at this stage. The silk is water-resistant and protects the pupa against our brutal winters. Once the weather is warmer, the moth is finally ready to emerge, and when they do they’re really something else.

Adult cecropia moths have a five-to-seven-inch wingspan and are the largest moths native to North America. They have brown wings with bright orange and white stripes and comma-shaped marks, and markings on the wingtips resemble a snake’s head. This probably discourages predators, which is important when you have only a couple of weeks to reproduce. In fact, reproduction is the only job of the adult moth, which has no mouth or digestive system and eventually just runs out of steam.

This is the stage of the moth that I found last week: having lived a full life, it was going gently into that good night. I was happy it had lived out its life cycle. Most of the reference information on cecropias says the only purpose of the adult is to reproduce, but these big bugs also provide an important protein source for animals and birds once their time is up.

So let’s pour one out for my little buddy and hope that it succeeded in creating a new batch of caterpillars for the upcoming year.

Morris, a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the Ashland County town of Gingles, may be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.