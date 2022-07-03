ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liv Morgan SummerSlam 2022 Plans Reportedly Revealed

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articleLiv Morgan not only won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Saturday night, but she managed to successfully cash in her contract before the end of the show and beat a weakened Ronda Rousey in order to become SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time in her career....

wrestlinginc.com

Reason Why Announcer Was Absent From WWE Raw

Backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick filled in for Jimmy Smith at the commentary booth for the 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode. Corey Graves would reveal during the live broadcast that Smith was away on vacation. Interesting Kevin Patrick is lead on commentary tonight filling in for Jimmy Smith. #WWERaw https://t.co/FP2KNC4Bpc.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Victoria Recalls Being Forced Out Of WWE Women’s Locker Room Early On

Lisa Marie Varon, better known to wrestling fans as former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria, began her on-screen career in a unique fashion by portraying one of The Godfather’s “hos”. The ever-popular WWE Hall of Famer would regularly walk down to the ring with a handful of females every time he would appear during the Attitude Era.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Referee Criticizes Liv Morgan’s MITB Cash-In

WWE’s Money In The Bank proved to be a huge night for Liv Morgan, as she not only captured the titular Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s ladder match, but successfully cashed it in later that night. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute To WWE Legend During Raw Match

It’s no secret in the wrestling business that Rey Mysterio was close friends with Eddie Guerrero before his passing in 2005, both onscreen and offscreen. Mysterio once again reaffirmed this after he paid tribute to the late legend during tonight’s episode of “Raw”. During the show,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Nia Jax Calls Out Startup Promotion For Continuing To Advertise Her

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has become the latest wrestler to call out startup promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series for continuing to promote her for their upcoming show, despite the fact she will not be involved. Jax quotes a tweet from WES who were advertising a meet and greet opportunity by...
WWE

