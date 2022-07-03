Predators' Ryan McDonagh: Traded to Predators

The Boston Bruins need to improve at center even if Patrice Bergeron and/or David Krejci return for next season, and one place to find those roster upgrades is NHL free agency. The top center expected to be available is Nazem Kadri, who just tallied a career-high 87 points for the...
The Tampa Bay Lightning dealt veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators for blue-liner Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash, the teams announced Sunday. "It's tough," McDonagh's agent, Ben Hankinson, told The Athletic's Joe Smith. "He's been there four years, won a couple Cups, been to (the Cup Final) three years in a row. All of a sudden, to be told, 'You're not coming back, it's a business decision, we can't have you back,' it's hard for him to accept that.
Derek Lalonde is big on buy-in. He saw the importance of it in Tampa Bay. In Detroit, he knows the Red Wings are going nowhere without it. A unified team is usually a hard one to beat. "Hopefully the guys are going to accept the message of what we’re trying...
The Tampa Bay Lightning traded veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators on Sunday to clear space under the NHL salary cap. The Predators sent defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash to the Lightning for the 33-year-old McDonagh, who waived his no-trade clause to make the deal happen. McDonagh has four more seasons on his contract with a $6.75 million average annual value.
Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman wasn't going to rush arguably the most important decision of this offseason. When speaking to the media alongside new head coach Derek Lalonde and Red Wings governor, president and CEO Christopher Ilitch last Friday, Yzerman explained his strategy while determining the best fit behind the Red Wings' bench.
Falter is scheduled to start Thursday's home game against the Nationals. Zach Eflin (knee) isn't on track to return from the 15-day injured list this week, so Falter will stick around in the Philadelphia rotation for at least one more turn. Falter took a no-decision against the Cardinals his last time out Friday, covering four innings and striking out five while allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk.
Nashville's Preseason Slate Headlined by Appearance in 2022 NHL Global Series; Team Will Take on SC Bern in Switzerland on Oct. 3. Nashville, Tenn. (July 5, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team's five-game 2022 preseason schedule, headlined by an exhibition in Bern, Switzerland on Oct. 3, as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series™. The Predators' preseason slate will also feature a home doubleheader against the Florida Panthers and a home-and-home series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three. Making his first start since May 16, Odorizzi looked rusty, tossing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing runs in each of the first three innings before he managed to actually escape a jam unscathed in the fourth. Houston will likely give the right-hander another couple turns to let him get comfortable again, but if Odorizzi continues to struggle, he may have to work things out in the bullpen while the Astros go back to a five-man rotation.
Oviedo exited Monday's game against Atlanta after being struck on the right hand by a line drive, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. He struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in relief before departing. Oviedo was immediately sent for further testing, and his X-rays came back negative. He'll be...
Stefanic is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Stefanic will take a seat after he struck out in all three of his at-bats in his MLB debut in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Astros. Interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that Stefanic will receive an opportunity to play on a regular basis, but the rookie will still find himself on the bench for the series opener in Miami nonetheless. Luis Rengifo and Andrew Velazquez will serve as the Halos' starters in the middle infield Tuesday.
Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Herrera joined the big club for a second time in mid-June, but he picked up just two hits over 18 at-bats, so he will head back to the minors for the time being. Herrera is one of the Cardinals' better prospects, so he could get another shot with the big club before the campaign comes to a close, particularly if Yadier Molina (knee) continues to miss time.
Odorizzi (lower leg) will start Monday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The Astros will utilize a six-man rotation this week with Odorizzi returning to action, while Justin Verlander will be pushed back to start Thursday to manage his workload. Odorizzi recently made a pair of rehab starts and posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.88 WHIP while striking out 10 in eight innings.
Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
Archer won't make his start Tuesday versus the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Details on Archer's absence figure to come out after Tuesday's game, if not sooner. The veteran righty allowed one run in his last outing despite walking six batters in four innings, and he now has a 3.08 ERA through 15 starts this season. Josh Winder will start Tuesday's contest if it isn't rained out.
Drury went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Mets. The veteran utility player took Taijuan Walker deep in the third inning to tie the score at 3-3, but the Reds' offense didn't do much after that. Drury has established a new career high with 17 homers this season in only 69 games, and his .270/.331/.533 slash line should keep him locked into an everyday role for Cincinnati, barring a trade to a contender before the deadline.
Kimbrel exited Sunday's game against the Padres in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent back injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Kimbrel was hit by a comebacker with one out in the top of the ninth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed by a trainer after he gave up a double and a single to the next two batters. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's forced to miss time remains to be seen.
Mejia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Though Mejia will be sitting for the fourth time in six games, it's unclear if Rene Pinto has truly supplanted him on the depth chart at catcher. Just three days ago, Mejia supplied two home runs in a win over the Blue Jays, so the Rays likely won't completely pull the plug on him. Even so, Mejia -- who owns an unremarkable .629 OPS on the season -- may not have the massive workload behind the dish that some may have anticipated when No. 1 backstop Mike Zunino (shoulder) landed on the injured list June 10.
The Padres designated Tyler for assignment Sunday. Tyler has been a fixture on the transaction wire throughout the season, as Sunday marks the sixth occasion in which he's been DFA'd dating back to spring training. He'll be exposed to waivers once again but will remain in the San Diego organization if he goes unclaimed by MLB's other 29 clubs.
Rosario (eye) was activated from the injured list Monday. Rosario appeared in eight games with Triple-A Gwinnett as part of a rehab assignment, and he is now ready to rejoin the big club. Rosario had a rough go of it at the plate early on, but Atlanta is hoping that the eye procedure he underwent several weeks back will help get him on the right path.
Winder was scratched from his scheduled start Monday for Triple-A St. Paul and joined the Twins' taxi squad, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Winder could make an appearance during the remaining two games of the Twins' series with the White Sox. Winder...
