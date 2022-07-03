PJ Whelihan To Replace Via Macaroni Pizza In Hatfield

The popular pub and restaurant chain is currently getting ready to open its 20th location to date.

PJ Whelihan’s Pub and Restaurant is a popular casual pub and eatery that was founded by Bob and Donna Platzer . Established in 1983, the humble restaurant has grown into an impressive empire with 25 locations and six different restaurant concepts. As part of the PJW Restaurant Group , PJ Whelihan’s shares a family with recognizable concepts like The Pour House , Treno Pizza Bar , The Chophouse , and Central Taco and Tequila .

Every PJ Whelihan’s is designed to feel like a unique, neighborhood establishment. The brand’s name pays tribute to Bob’s grandfather and was established in order to deliver a great guest experience to locals in need of a welcoming hang-out. Every restaurant features plenty of TVs and a massive selection of beer on tap, including their popular PJW Copper Lager, a signature house beer brewed by none other than Victory Brewing Company.

Now, as PJW’s impressive portfolio continues to expand, a brand new PJ Whelihan’s will be opening in Hatfield later this year. According to a recent announcement on Facebook, PJ Whelihan will be opening a brand new location at 190 Forty Foot Road . The new space will feature a beautiful patio space and impressive TV package, offering guests the perfect place to catch up on the game-day action all year. PJ Whelihan’s stated on Facebook that, “While we are anxiously awaiting opening, we are currently searching for enthusiastic individuals to join our team.” Interested parties can check out the Indeed posting for more information.

The new expansion will be replacing Via Macaroni Sports Bar and Pizza Pub at the Hatfield Pointe Shopping Center. Via Macaroni was a popular restaurant that operated in the space since 2012, but sadly closed earlier in may after 10 years of successful operation. The team is hoping to have the new space operational by the end of Summer, but you can follow PJ Whelihan’s on Instagram for more updates as their expansion continues.

