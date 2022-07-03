ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU Football Commitment Watch: July 2022

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEQMe_0gTpOJ7W00

A look at a handful of recruits and analyzing where the Mountaineers stand with them.

OT Chrisdasson Saint-Jean (Orlando, FL) - 6'7", 310 lbs

Saint-Jean currently has three schools standing out to him but West Virginia is "in the lead" in his recruitment. WVU will continue to scan the 2023 class for offensive linemen and if they view Saint-Jean as an impact player, they'll take him. He's not expected to make a decision this month but should be a name to keep your eyes on.

Click here to read more on Saint-Jean.

Top schools: Florida Atlantic, Indiana, West Virginia

Decision date: TBA

Other offers: Bowling Green, East Carolina, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, Tulane, and South Florida.

WR Justin Brown (Murfreesboro, TN) - 6'1", 185 lbs

West Virginia already has Rodney Gallagher, Tory Johnson Jr., and Elijah Caldwell committed, but there's a sense that they would be open to taking a fourth receiver in this recruiting class. Brown didn't make it to Morgantown for an official visit in June, so if a decision were to happen this month, I wouldn't expect it to be WVU.

Top schools: Mississippi State, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, and West Virginia.

Decision date: TBA

Other offers: Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, Miami, Middle Tennessee, Missouri, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky.

CB Tayvon Nelson (Brooklyn, NY) - 6'1", 175 lbs

Nelson was blown away by everything West Virginia had to offer. From facilities, to academics, to the vibes of current players; Nelson had a blast on his official visit. There might be three schools in the mix for Nelson, but I really believe it's a two-team race between Maryland and West Virginia. The two seem to be pretty neck and neck at the moment, so it's hard to gauge which direction he's leaning in.

Click here to read more on Nelson.

Top schools: Maryland, Penn State, West Virginia.

Decision date: July 26th.

Other offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Massachusetts, Miami (FL), Ole Miss, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia Tech.

S Jayden Sheppard (Niceville, FL) - 6'2", 180 lbs

Sheppard had a blast on his official visit to WVU last weekend and was blown away by the state-of-the-art facilities. The Mountaineers appear to have a solid lead on Sheppard and as of now, I would say Arkansas is the only true threat. That could change over time, but as long as the WVU staff continues to push hard for him, I like their chances...a lot.

Click here to read more on Sheppard.

Top schools: Arkansas, Georgia Tech, West Virginia.

Decision date: TBA

Other offers: Army, Florida A&M, Penn State, Southern Miss, Tulane.

2023 WR Tastean Reddicks Chooses PAC 12 School Over WVU, Others
