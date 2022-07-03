ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Jayland Walker shooting: Akron police release footage of officers shooting black man

By Daniel Chaitin
 2 days ago

Police in Akron, Ohio , released video footage on Sunday showing the fatal police shooting of a black man last week.

The body cam footage, unveiled amid calls for police accountability and protests, shows officers chasing Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old DoorDash driver, after he fled a traffic stop at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, according to authorities .

Officers immediately sought to offer care to Walker, but he died at the scene, Police Chief Stephen Mylett said. Walker died from multiple gunshot wounds, said the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled his death a homicide, according to USA Today . The medical examiner has not yet released a preliminary autopsy. Walker’s family’s attorney, Bobby DiCello, and police seem to agree that Walker was shot at least 60 times .

Police said a shot was heard from the vehicle during the pursuit of Walker. Minutes later, Walker got out of the still-moving vehicle wearing a ski mask and ran, per police. A gun was found in the vehicle, but Walker was unarmed when he was then shot by pursuing officers after an unsuccessful attempt to use stun guns, according to authorities. Mylett said the shot heard from the car is when the situation "went from being a routine traffic stop to a public safety issue," the Associated Press reported .

State officials and Akron police's internal affairs department are investigating , and the officers directly involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave in the meantime.

Officials in Akron canceled plans for an Independence Day celebration after the fatal shooting, and DiCello, said the video of the fatal shooting would "stir up some passion. It's going to make people uneasy." He called the video "brutal" while Mayor Dan Horrigan called it "heartbreaking."

Among those to react to the release of the video was NBA superstar LeBron James , who was born in Akron. "I [pray] for my city today!" the Los Angeles Lakers player tweeted .

