Three suspects arrested for alleged $11,100 auto shop burglary in Delaware

Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the Rehoboth Beach area on Monday afternoon. On July 4, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., an unknown male subject entered the Fragrance Hut located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive. The suspect gathered numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without rendering payment for the items. When he was approached by a store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray. The suspect exited the store and fled the scene in a blue Kia Optima, and was last seen proceeding southbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers responded to the area and observed the vehicle on southbound Coastal Highway traveling towards Bethany Beach. Officers from the Bethany Beach Police Department attempted to stop the Kia, but the driver failed to stop on command. A brief pursuit ensued, which was discontinued due to traffic conditions. Officers established a perimeter in the Bethany Beach area in an attempt to locate the Kia Optima, but were unsuccessful in doing so. No one was injured in this incident, and the suspect remains at-large.

BETHANY BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO