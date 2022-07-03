ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three suspects arrested for alleged $11,100 auto shop burglary in Delaware

Cover picture for the articleDELMAR, Del. - Three people are facing several charges after police say they burglarized an auto shop, stealing thousands of dollars worth of items. Stacy Dyson, 41, of Delmar, Timothy Dyson,...

Comments / 41

Kenneth Collins
2d ago

judge better give them twenty years so they will have that here on earth cause right how they going ain't gonna make it another six months to a year looking like that .

Lynne Wenhold Relyea
1d ago

They look like they crawled out from under a rock that was under other rocks!!! Ddddaaaayyyyyuuuummmm!! Use drugs much??

Michael Case
1d ago

Things fell apart for the trio after the shooting of the Deliverance was over and their acting careers ended.

WMDT.com

Police investigating robbery at Rehoboth outlet store

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the outlets in Rehoboth Beach Monday afternoon. According to police, an unknown male entered the Fragrance Hut, located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive, at around 2:40 p.m. The suspect reportedly grabbed numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without paying for the items. When approached by the store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray. The suspect then fled the scene in a blue Kia Optima and was last seen traveling towards Bethany Beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
fox29.com

Officials: Murder suspect dies in Delaware prison medical unit

DOVER, Del. - Delaware officials say a man who was charged with murder last month has died in prison. Department of Correction officials said Tuesday that 57-year-old Michael A. Klein died at Sussex Correctional Institution on Monday. Authorities say Klein was being housed in a prison medical area and was...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Two Vehicles Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating after someone opened fire on two vehicles Monday night. At approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Collins Drive for a report of someone with a firearm in the area. Officers responded but did not locate that individual. While on scene, officers spoke with witnesses who stated that there was an altercation between several people in the area. During the altercation, an unknown male suspect fired multiple rounds, striking two unoccupied vehicles that were nearby.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Police ID Woman Killed in Camden-Wyoming Area Crash

CAMDEN, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that occurred last week in the Camden-Wyoming area. Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Md. Police said that shortly before 8 a.m. June 29, a 2004 Pontiac...
CAMDEN, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Investigating Robbery of Outlet Store

Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the Rehoboth Beach area on Monday afternoon. On July 4, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., an unknown male subject entered the Fragrance Hut located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive. The suspect gathered numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without rendering payment for the items. When he was approached by a store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray. The suspect exited the store and fled the scene in a blue Kia Optima, and was last seen proceeding southbound on Coastal Highway. Troopers responded to the area and observed the vehicle on southbound Coastal Highway traveling towards Bethany Beach. Officers from the Bethany Beach Police Department attempted to stop the Kia, but the driver failed to stop on command. A brief pursuit ensued, which was discontinued due to traffic conditions. Officers established a perimeter in the Bethany Beach area in an attempt to locate the Kia Optima, but were unsuccessful in doing so. No one was injured in this incident, and the suspect remains at-large.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
WBOC

Dover Police Issues Theft Warning, Elantra and Sonata Owners

DOVER, Md.-The Dover Police Department is alerting residents and drivers about a string of thefts and attempted thefts of Hyundai Elantras and Sonatas. According to police, in the past 7-10 days, Dover Police has investigated at least 5 incidents of attempted or successful theft of the makes and models-specifically 2015-2017 models. The suspects are using a 'hot wiring' method to steal the vehicles.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two Reportedly Found Fatally Shot Inside Camden Home On July 4th

Just before 9:20 on Tuesday, July 4. 2022 rescue crews responded to a home in the unit block of South Street in Camden. Initial reports from the scene indicate that two people were found shot inside the home. Those same reports described the incident as a “murder-suicide situation”.
CAMDEN, DE
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Young woman from Eastern Shore dies in Delaware car accident

Delaware State Police have identified a young Eastern Shore woman who died in a car accident last week in central Delaware, apparently after suffering a brain aneurysm. The accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. June 29, on Willow Grove Road in the Dover area. Her gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe drove off the road, spun around, hit a utility pole, and ended up overturned in a ditch, say Delaware State Police.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 29, 2022, in the Camden-Wyoming area as Phylicia Galvin, 21, of Greensboro, Maryland. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area...
GREENSBORO, MD
WMDT.com

Del. woman arrested for burglary, theft

HARTLY, Del. – A Camden woman is behind bars after being arrested on burglary and other related charges. At around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Slaughter Station Road for a theft complaint. The investigation revealed that a female subject had trespassed onto the property and stolen items from a vehicle parked in the driveway. Troopers also discovered that the same woman had trespassed onto other nearby properties, stolen items from parked vehicles, and burglarized a residential garage.
CAMDEN, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance Solving Homicide of James Leager

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the suspicious death of James Leager, 63, of Clayton, Delaware. On April 27, 2016, James was found in his vehicle on a farm property in the 700 block of Blackbird Greenspring Road. James was suffering from serious injuries, so he was transported to Kent General Hospital, where he remained until May 17, 2016, after succumbing to his injuries. James was a life-long resident of the Smyrna-Clayton area and was well known in the community.
CLAYTON, DE
WMDT.com

State’s Attorney’s Office says man who killed Corporal Glenn Hilliard faces additional charges

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for Wicomico County, the man who admitted to killing Corporal Glenn Hilliard is facing additional charges. Austin Davidson is now facing two counts of burglary, on top of the murder charge. On the night of the murder, Davidson allegedly broke into a mobile home to hide and had been squatting in a strangers home, otherwise known as living in someone else’s home. He was also charged for having an AK47 at the home.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating inmate death at Sussex Correctional Institution

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after an inmate was found dead at Sussex Correctional Institution. Police say the inmate died on June 25th. The victim was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

