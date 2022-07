BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Of the three officers who were shot during the pursuit of Kente Bell, 28, this past March, two were hit by friendly fire. On Wednesday morning, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn provided an update on the charges against Bell, who has been indicted on five counts of first-degree attempted murder. Originally, he was only facing three counts.

