Martha Stewart Shares Her Simple Tips for Perfect Cookouts and Entertaining This Summer

Some people are naturals when it comes to cooking and entertaining while others need a little help which is where advice from Martha Stewart comes in handy. Who better to get tips from than the domestic queen herself?

Here are Stewart’s simple tips to make perfectly grilled meat and create the ultimate outdoor entertaining experience for all your guests this summer.

How Stewart became successful

Stewart starred in a television commercial for Lifebouy soap when she was just 15 years old. She also worked as a model for Chanel to pay for college. Following her graduation, she became a stockbroker and also worked as a caterer. Her first cookbook was published in 1982 and the success of that led to many other books including Martha Stewart’s Quick Cook , Martha Stewart’s Hors D’oeuvres , Martha Stewart’s Pies & Tarts , Martha Stewart’s Quick Cook Menus , Martha Stewart’s Christmas , Martha Stewart’s Organizing , Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection, Martha Stewart’s Grilling , and Martha Stewart’s Secrets for Entertaining .

She launched her Martha Stewart Living magazine in 1990 and grew her brand from there turning her passion for cooking, gardening, entertaining, and decorating into a business empire. Today, she has an estimated net worth of around $400 million .

The Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder’s keys to success are: build on something you love, focus your attention on the basic things people need and want, create a business plan that allows you to stay true to your big idea and focus on the details, be flexible to change, teach so you can learn, use smart and cost-effective promotional techniques, strive for quality in every decision, build an A-team around you, and take risks not chances.

Her tip for grilling meat and poultry

So many people enjoy grilling during the summer season. But sometimes trying to think of ways to perfect the meat can complicate things.

Stewart’s biggest tip is to take your time and “don’t burn your food. Don’t char it, don’t blacken it. I think so many of us get a little too rushed [while grilling] and we try to get everything done at the same time,” Stewart said via Women’s World .

She added that outdoor cookouts should be relaxed and “that’s what barbecuing is all about. Careful preparation, maybe marinating first for delicious cuts of meat and poultry, and grilling them slowly until they’re just gorgeously and perfectly done.”

Stewart’s simple tip for making your outside space feel like an oasis

When it comes to making your outdoor area or backyard resemble an oasis, Stewart has such an easy tip.

The publication She Knows noted that the business mogul said the important thing to remember is to “always consider the overall function of the space” and then you should “highlight whatever vegetation grows where you live.”

