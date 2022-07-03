Taika Waititi Admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is Everything a ‘Bunch of Six-Year-Olds’ Want in a Film

Thor: Love and Thunder is Taika Waititi’s second time helming a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. And given critics’ first reactions to the movie , it’s not likely to disappoint Marvel fans. The fourth Thor film centers around the God of Thunder trying to find his purpose when a new threat enters the scene wanting to eradicate all gods. And a chaotic, emotional, and hilarious mess is bound to ensue.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ director Taika Waititi teases the ‘ridiculous’ MCU film

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , Taika Waititi discussed Thor: Love and Thunder and its inspirations from Norse mythology.

“When you look at this film, it’s like we asked a bunch of six-year-olds what they wanted in a movie, and we just said yes to everything,” the director shared. “It is so ridiculous. There’s a Viking ship being towed through space by two giant goats, and that’s what Thor rides around on in this movie. And that’s from the mythology! So I get people who are like, ‘It’s too much, Taika.’ But no, we took it from the mythology.”

Only Taika Waititi could say that Thor: Love and Thunder feels like children made it and still make the film sound intriguing. It’s a part of his charm and why fans are more excited than ever to see the fourth Thor movie.

Taika Waititi ensures that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ feels different from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Even though fans and critics regard Thor: Ragnarok as one of the best MCU films, Taika Waititi consciously tried to separate Thor: Love and Thunder from its predecessor.

“What I didn’t want to do is just make Ragnarok again because that’s been done,” he told Entertainment Weekly . “I needed to do something more interesting for myself to keep the whole thing ignited and to make sure that I’m feeling creatively stimulated. I thought, ‘What’s the least expected thing with this franchise?'”

Waititi added, “ Ragnarok felt a bit like a party. It was quite festive. This one is still fun, and it’s got moments of being over the top, but thematically, it’s about something a bit deeper than the last film . It’s not a serious film, and it’s not a drama, but we do deal with ideas that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world.”

Critics have said Thor: Love and Thunder is more emotional than Thor: Ragnarok . And some have even claimed that it’s a better film, but fans will be the ultimate judge.

Will the director return for ‘Thor 5’?

Thor is the first MCU character to get a fourth solo film, but will he make it to number five?

As of this moment, Marvel Studios has not announced any plans for the character following Thor: Love and Thunder . And Taika Waititi admitted that he hadn’t given much thought to Thor 5 as the conclusion to a trilogy that began with Thor: Ragnarok .

“I haven’t thought about it as part of a new trilogy because every time I make a film, I think, ‘I’m never doing that again …’ because they’re just too hard,” the director told Fandango . “There’s any film, and I’ve done it eight times now. Eight times I’ve said, ‘I think I’m just going to pack it in. I had a good run.’ And then, sure enough, get lured back in with a Yankee dollar. Lured back in by them cookies … and them Oscars.”

Although Taika Waititi currently has no plans for a theoretical fifth Thor film, there’s a possibility that it could happen.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres exclusively in theaters on July 8.

