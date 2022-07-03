ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tom Petty Thought People Were ‘Frightened’ of Elvis

By Emma McKee
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Growing up, Tom Petty was a zealous fan of Elvis Presley . He discovered a love of music through Elvis’ songs and traded one of his most prized possessions for Elvis records. His music tastes evolved as he grew older, but he always held a soft spot for Elvis. Looking back as an adult, Petty explained why he thought Elvis seemed so dangerous to audiences in the 1950s and 60s.

Tom Petty | Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Tom Petty was a huge fan of Elvis growing up

Petty had the opportunity to meet Elvis when he was growing up. While they didn’t have much of a conversation, the moment stuck with Petty.

“What stays with me is the whole scene,” he told Esquire in 2006. “I had never seen a real mob scene before. I was really young and impressionable. Elvis really did look — he looked sort of not real, as if he were glowing. He was astounding, even spiritual. It was like a procession in church: a line of white Cadillacs and mohair suits and pompadours so black, they were blue.”

He explained that it became his “mission in life” to get an Elvis record.

“One of my friends had an older sister who’d gone to college and left her box of 45s behind,” he told the Independent in 1994. “So I traded in my aluminum slingshot, which was my most prized possession, for this box of records, and my life was transformed from that moment on. I just didn’t do anything but play these records. I didn’t even dream of singing or playing an instrument. All I wanted to do was listen to this music.”

He shared why he thought Elvis was frightening to people in positions of authority

In his penultimate interview, Petty spoke about Elvis for the documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher . He shared his belief that people in positions of power were frightened of Elvis.

“I don’t know this,” he said in the interview, per the LA Times , “but I often wonder … if there had ever been like a 21-year-old that had that sort of power. That could mobilize millions of youths with the wave of his hand. They’re clearly afraid of him. Even though he makes gospel records, and he loves his mother, and he knows all the ground rules to follow … you can see that glint in his eye. And I think it frightened them maybe.”

Tom Petty said his love of Elvis dimmed when he first heard The Beatles

Petty remained a lifelong fan of Elvis, but the frenzy of his youthful devotion softened as he grew older. By the time The Beatles came to America, Petty was a bigger fan of them than his childhood hero.

“I was [a fan] until ’64, and then Elvis was getting so s****y by then,” he said in the book Conversations With Tom Petty by Paul Zollo. “It had never been the music of my generation. I was an odd kid for even being interested in Elvis. So when The Beatles came, I lost interest in Elvis, because [The Beatles] were the music of my generation, and I was a huge record buff. So I lost interest in Elvis, though I kind of felt an allegiance to him. I still went and saw those s****y movies for a while. But I knew the difference by then. It didn’t have the vitality that these new records did.”

Still, he remained enough of a fan that Elvis Presley: The Searcher director Thom Zimny said, “in some ways, Tom’s comments came to represent the soul of this film to me.”

Even though he didn’t like Elvis’ later work, Petty said it would be a shame to write off his music altogether.

“We shouldn’t make the mistake of writing off a great artist by all the clatter that came later,” he said. “We should dwell on what he did that was so beautiful and everlasting, which was that great, great music.”

RELATED: Bob Dylan Said His Tour With Tom Petty Was a Creative Nightmare: ‘I Couldn’t Wait to Retire’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillacs#Tcm#Independent
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Professes His ‘Love’ For Ex Gwyneth Paltrow As She Interviews Him 25 Years After Split

Brad Pitt, 58, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, are the definition of friendly exes. 25 years after they ended their engagement, the former couple reunited for an interview on Gwyneth’s Goop lifestyle website where Brad promoted his new clothing brand, God’s True Cashmere. The famous actors bonded over their previous romance and spoke about Gwyneth’s late father Bruce Paltrow, who was close to Brad before he died in 2002. “What impact did he have on you?” Gwyneth asked the Fight Club actor. “Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

131K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy