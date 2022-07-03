ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Steve Carell Explains How He Developed His Character for ‘The 40 Year Old Virgin’

By Ross Tanenbaum
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Steve Carell made so many people laugh with The 40 Year Old Virgin . It was his first leading role in a movie and it proved how talented he was on a comedic level before The Office . Carell recently shared that the character was actually something the actor had been developing for a long time before somebody wanted to make a movie about him.

‘The 40 Year Old Virgin’ is a hilarious comedy from Judd Apatow

Steve Carell | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Carell gained recognition from his work as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He then had roles in several hit comedy movies including Bruce Almighty and Anchorman . In 2005, Steve Carell got his first leading role in The 40 Year Old Virgin , a comedy directed by Judd Apatow.

Apatow has directed many great comedies including Knocked Up and Superbad . The 40 Year Old Virgin is still considered to be one of Apatow and Carell’s best. It has an 85% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and is still rewatched by many viewers. Before The Office , this is how many viewers recognized the talent that Carell had.

Steve Carell explains the origins behind ‘The 40 year Old Virgin’

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote Minions: The Rise of Gru , Steve Carell discussed how he came up with the idea for The 40 Year Old Virgin . He tells Fallon that he developed the character during his time with the comedy troupe The Second City. It wasn’t until he told Apatow about it that the movie got developed.

“There was one character I was working on and it was a poker scene,” Carell said. “The guy and all of his friends are talking about sex and they’re trying to regale each other with all these stories of sexual conquest. My guy didn’t have any sort of context, no frame of reference, and obviously was trying to lie. And that became 40 Year Old Virgin .”

“After we did Anchorman , [Judd Apatow] came to me and said, ‘hey, would you like to get together, do you have any ideas to pitch?'” the actor continued. “So we got together and I pitched all these other ideas. Just before I left, I said, ‘you know what, there’s one more – there was this thing I was kind of trying to get going at The Second City that never really went anywhere.’ He heard that and said, ‘I could sell that like immediately.’ The next week he talked to an executive, sold it, we wrote it, it got greenlit.”

Carell returns in ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pN1HNkoL2QA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

While a sequel to The 40 Year Old Virgin is probably not coming anytime soon, Steve Carell is reprising his character Gru in Minions: The Rise of Gru . Gru is one of Carell’s most popular characters and this will be his fifth time voicing the despicable hero. This time, he will be voicing a 12-year-old version of the character as we see how he and the Minions developed their bond.

Minions: The Rise of Gru arrives in theaters on July 1.

RELATED: Steve Carell Is Looking Forward to ‘The Office’ Reunion in New John Krasinski Movie

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Minions’ and ‘Despicable Me’ Star Steve Carell Has no Plans to Stop Playing Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru gave star Steve Carell a box office win over the July 4 weekend. He didn’t understand the Minions before playing Gru in the first Despicable Me, but now they’re responsible for some of the most notable of Carell’s movies. The actor earned notoriety and almost certainly added financial security for the Minions and Despicable Me films, but that’s not why Carell has no plans to stop playing Gru.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Many Movies Have Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson Made Together?

In the Thor movies as well as The Avengers, Chris Hemsworth has had dozens of high-profile co-stars. The Australian actor has shared the screen with Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and even one of his brothers. Tessa Thompson is a frequent Hemsworth co-star, including Thor: Love and Thunder, and they’ve developed chemistry and friendship while working together.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Jimmy Stewart
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Jon Stewart
Distractify

Jennifer Aniston Has a Nine-Figure Net Worth

A-lister Jennifer Aniston is more than just a successful actress. The businesswoman, producer, and director has been a household name since the '90s, when she starred as Rachel Green on the hit NBC show Friends. Article continues below advertisement. But beyond her role on Friends, the iconic series that aired...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#The Office#Anchorman
Variety

How Natalie Portman Grew Nine Inches Taller for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. For “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Natalie Portman is returning not only as Jane Foster — the brilliant astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of Asgardian warrior Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — but as the Mighty Thor, Jane’s superhero persona when she comes into possession of the mystical hammer Mjolnir. Becoming a Marvel Studios hero meant Portman worked with a trainer for 10 months before and during shooting to build up her muscle mass in a way she’d never been asked to before. “I definitely got as big as I’ve ever been,” Portman explained for Variety‘s cover story. “You realize, ‘Oh,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

131K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy