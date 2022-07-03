ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Homeland Security secretary warns migrants against dangerous border journey after smuggling incident leaves 53 dead

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday warned migrants "not to take the dangerous journey" and attempt to cross the US-Mexico border after 53 migrants died in a sweltering semitruck in San Antonio, Texas, last week, in what is being called the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history....

Government
borderreport.com

Migrants caravan north from southern Mexico in protest

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Some 2,000 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, walked out of the southern Mexican city of Tapachula early Friday en masse, to pressure authorities into allowing them to continue to the U.S. border at a time when attention is focused on immigration. The latest large public exit of...
IMMIGRATION
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
Henry Cuellar
Joe Biden
Daily Beast

Judge Jeanine Flips at Gutfeld’s ‘Replacement Theory’ on Fox

During a roundtable discussion Tuesday on the Fox News show The Five, co-host Greg Gutfeld suggested that immigrants could replace “worthless white wokesters’—and Judge Jeanine Pirro was seriously triggered. On the topic of immigration, primarily through the southern border, Gutfeld said the U.S. should not “be dissuading...
IMMIGRATION
TravelNoire

Colombia Elects First Afro-Colombian Woman VP Francia Marquez. Meet Her Journey From Maid To Political Power

Francia Márquez is the name of the Black Colombian woman who drastically changed the history and political face of Colombia. On June 19, 2022, Márquez became the first Afro-Colombian woman to be elected vice-President of the country, sparking many celebrations in South America. The 40-year-old political leader and her presidential running mate Gustavo Petro garnered nearly 50 percent of the popular vote. They were the first leftist political leaders to win a presidential election in Colombia’s history.
WORLD
AccuWeather

Giant storm-surge gates proposed as hurricane safeguard for Texas coast

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that is certainly the case with the plan for these massive floodgates. And that goes for the project’s price tag, too. When Hurricane Ike hit Galveston, Texas, in 2008 as a high-end Category 2 storm, the coastline endured a storm surge that caused water levels to rise as high as 17 feet. That powerful hurricane would become the inspiration for a plan to help protect at least a part of the Gulf Coast, which is notoriously vulnerable to hurricanes.
TEXAS STATE
Slate

The Biden Administration Is to Blame for the Horrific Deaths of 51 Migrants in Texas

In his classic 2015 book The Land of Open Graves, Jason De León shows that “the terrible things that [the] mass of migrating people experience are neither random nor senseless, but rather part of a strategic federal plan … that … simultaneously uses and hides behind the viciousness of the Sonoran Desert.” De León does this by demonstrating how the U.S. policy of immigration deterrence has moved people to attempt more and more dangerous crossings, thereby promoting mass death. This reality could not have been any clearer than it was in the horrifying discovery on Monday of dozens of dead bodies of migrant men and women found in an abandoned semi truck in San Antonio in 100-degree heat. The truth is that the cruelty of our immigration system caused these deaths as much as the smugglers involved—of whom two are apparently in custody. That is to say, Americans of every political stripe are responsible for the deaths of the 51 men and women who asphyxiated to death while suffering from unbearable heat, along with many more similar deaths.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Miami

Cuban troops report fatal clash with Florida speedboat

HAVANA — Cuban authorities say they have intercepted more than a dozen speedboats arriving from the United States this year — including two shooting incidents and at least one death. They say U.S. authorities have handed over a suspect in the shooting of a Cuban coast guard officer.The Interior Ministry statement read over state television Monday night comes amid a sharp increase in migration from Cuba to the United States, both by sea and via Mexico, at a time of economic hardships aggravated by the pandemic and by tightened U.S. sanctions.The ministry said its coast guard units had intercepted 13...
FLORIDA STATE
morningbrew.com

Migrant smuggling is a bigger and more dangerous business than ever

Smuggling migrants into the US has evolved in recent years from small, independent operators to the much bigger business of cartel-led convoys—with fatal consequences. This week, 53 migrants were found dead of heatstroke, dehydration, and suffocation in an 18-wheeler in San Antonio, Texas. What led to this? Drug cartels...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US News and World Report

Reporter Gunned Down in Latest Attack on Mexican Journalists

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A Mexican reporter was killed Wednesday in one of the country's most violent northern border states, authorities and his employer said, the latest in a series of attacks in one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists. Antonio de la Cruz, a journalist for local newspaper...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mexican government will raffle off $4.5 MILLION mansion that belonged to 'Lord of the Skies' drug capo who made $300M a week smuggling cocaine across South America and the US

One lucky winner will have the chance to own a $4.5 million mansion that once belonged to notorious Mexican drug lord Amado 'The Lord of the Skies' Carrillo when the government holds a raffle auction later this month. The 37,673 squared foot residence was seized by Mexican authorities following Carrillo's...
POLITICS
Reason.com

Dangers Faced by Illegal Migrants are Caused by Immigration Restrictions

The recent tragic deaths of some 50 undocumented migrants in a truck in Texas highlight the perils of illegal migration. Republicans such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have rushed to blame President Biden's "open border policies." The truth is the exact opposite. Most of the dangers of illegal migration arise precisely because it is illegal. If the US actually had an "open border" policy, these 50 people would almost certainly be alive today. They would not have had to rely on shady smugglers to secretly cross into the United States. They could have just done so openly, using conventional modes of transportation.
IMMIGRATION

