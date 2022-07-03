14 Must-Have Experiences In France After You’ve Seen Paris

Paris was full of rain and mood when my partner, Laila, and I set off for the Luberon Valley, a storybook pocket of France's Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region. Set astride the craggy Luberon massif, where three mountain ranges converge, the area is roughly the size of Chicago. The clouds thinned during our train ride, so that by the time we reached Avignon the sky was a flawless blue. Many sun-drenched vistas ensued as we drove our rental car past Gordes's rocky face and Abbaye Notre-Dame de Sénanque's lavender fields, toward Saint-Saturnin-lès-Apt. Since moving to the French capital in 2015, I've traveled throughout the country to write cookbooks, but it's this quiet nook of the storied region—its charming towns and villages far from the main train stations that connect France—that I return to most often.

