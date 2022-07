Millions are believed to be behind on household bills as the rising cost of living crisis puts pressure on budgets. The UK is grappling with soaring energy bills, four-decade high inflation and incomes failing to keep pace with prices. Low-income families have been experiencing a “year of financial fear” so far in the current cost of living crisis, a charity has now warned. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, whose work aims to solve poverty, warned this group was being forced to make grim choices such as falling behind on bills, going without essentials or taking on expensive debt. It polled around...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO