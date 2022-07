When Megan Landreth first stepped foot on the Veterans Healing Farm in January, she knew she was where she was meant to be. A U.S. Air Force service member from 2002-11, Landreth went from active duty to caregiver for her husband, Shane Landreth, a fellow member of the armed service branch, until his death in 2019. As such, she says she’s had to “fight her own demons.” But since being hired as VHF’s farm administrator at the start of the year, she’s able to help fellow veterans heal in an environment that encourages wellness.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO