ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

By By FRANCES D'EMILIO Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

ROME (AP) — A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.

It couldn't immediately be determined how many hikers were in the area or whether any were missing, said Walter Milan, a spokesperson for the national Alpine rescue corps who provided the death and injury toll.

Rescuers were checking license plates in the parking lot as part of checks to determine how many people might be unaccounted for, a process that could take hours, Milan said by telephone.

"We saw dead (people) and enormous chunks of ice, rock,'' exhausted-looking rescuer Luigi Felicetti told Italian state TV.

Nationalities or ages of the dead weren't immediately available, Milan said. Of the eight hospitalized survivors, two were in grave condition, emergency dispatch services said.

The fast-moving avalanche "came down with a roar the could be heard at great distance,'' local online media site ildolomiti.it said.

Earlier, the National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps tweeted that the search of the involved area of Marmolada peak involved at least five helicopters and rescue dogs.

The SUEM dispatch service, which is based in the nearby Veneto region, said 18 people who were above the area where the ice struck would be evacuated by the Alpine rescue corps.

But Milan said some on the slope might be able to get down by themselves, including by using the peak's cable car.

SUEM said the avalanche consisted of a “pouring down of snow, ice and rock.” The detached section is know as a serrac, or pinnacle of ice.

Marmolada, towering about 3,300 meters (about 11,000 feet), is the highest peak in the eastern Dolomites, offering spectacular views of other Alpine peaks.

The Alpine rescue service said in a tweet that the segment broke off near Punta Rocca (Rock Point), “along the itinerary normally used to reach the peak.”

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the section of ice to break away and rush down the peak's slope. But the intense heat wave gripping Italy since late June could be a factor.

“The temperatures of these days clearly had influence” on the glacier's partial collapse, Maurizio Fugatti, the president of Trento Province, which borders Marmolada, told Sky TG24 news.

But Milan stressed that high heat, which soared unusually above 10 C (50 F) on Marmolada's peak in recent days, was only one possible factor in Sunday's tragedy.

“There are so many factors that could be involved,'' Milan said. Avalanches in general aren't predictable, he said, and heat's influence on a glacier “is even more impossible to predict.”

In separate comments to Italian state television, Milan called the recent temperatures “extreme heat” for the peak. “Clearly it's something abnormal.”

The injured were flown to several hospitals in the regions of Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto, according to rescue services.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche Rescue#Rescue Team#Hikers#Avalanches#Accident#Italian
BBC

Gandikota: The stunning Indian gorge that resembles the Grand Canyon

India has always been a popular tourist destination for its historic forts, stunning palaces and dense jungles. Now, a lesser known gorge in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh is drawing visitors. The gorge is a stunning maze of jagged rocks layered in shades of red. The Penna river meanders...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Tourists charged to visit Sardinia’s most beautiful beaches

Tourists are now being charged to visit two of Italy’s most beautiful beaches, following new rules brought in by the authorities on the island of Sardinia.From this summer, visitors to sought-after Cala Coticcio and Cala Brigantina - in the La Maddelena islands off Sardinia’s north coast - will have to pay €3 per person, per day just to enter the beaches.As the islands are a national park, tourists already had to pay around €25 for a day-trip to see them by boat - the beach preservation charge will be an additional fee on top of the tour. Sardinia’s authorities have...
WORLD
Siddhartha Sapkota

The Jurassic Coast: A Journey Through The World's Beautiful Landscape

The Jurassic coast is a world-famous coastline located in southeast England, stretching for over 30km. Spanning from Durdle Door in Devon to Barnstaple in North Devon, the coast is peppered with stunning National Parks and heritage sites, including Exmoor National Park, Wareham, and Swanage National Parks, and Plymouth's Hoe Peninsula. Blessed with an unbroken coastline of cliffs, bays, and rocks, the Jurassic coast is a truly spectacular place to explore. With its dramatic scenery, diverse wildlife, and abundance of interesting historical sites, it's no wonder this coastline is quickly becoming world-renowned. If you're planning a trip to England anytime soon, make the Jurassic coast a top priority!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Natural landmarks to visit before they disappear forever

Say goodbye to these beautiful destinations before they are gone forever. Some major natural landmarks may disappear in your lifetime. While many areas change naturally over time, human activity and climate change also take their toll. Darwin’s Arch collapsed into the water after years of erosion, and Oregon’s Cape Kiwanda sandstone pedestal fell due to vandalism. Conservation measures can help protect some sites, but others may simply be destined to fade away. That means your time to visit these natural wonders is limited. Here are a few landmarks to see before they are gone for good. White Cliffs of DoverWaves and...
OREGON STATE
AFAR

Now’s the Time for an Awe-Inspiring Tour in the Great Outdoors

Why you should immerse yourself in the wonders of nature and see some of the most incredible locations in Europe and North America this year. It’s high time to get outdoors, see the world, and let stunning landscapes inspire you again. Whether you prefer active outings (at multiple skill levels) or more laidback ways of sightseeing, these small group tours will bring you into the heart of gorgeous natural environments. Choose from marvels close to home in North America, like cycling through the Canadian Rockies or touring Utah’s stunning national parks, or travel further afield to Europe for a walking tour of Prosecco, a journey through Scotland’s Highlands, or an exploration of the Northern Lights of Finland. Bond with family and loved ones and forge new friendships as you take in the natural splendor of the great outdoors on these small group trips.
TRAVEL
AFAR

6 Great Hikes That Showcase Scotland’s Dramatic Scenery

Roam Scotland, a land of peaks, valleys, and bothies. Scotland’s scenic terrain is full of hiking opportunities for all levels, with rewarding views that have inspired folklore and famous poems. Scotland is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. The wild landscapes are shrouded in history and mythology and offer some of...
WORLD
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
79
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy