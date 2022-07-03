ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Lightning clear cap space by trading McDonagh to Predators

By STEPHEN WHYNO
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkB41_0gTpKj1800

Julien BriseBois wanted to explain his plan to Ryan McDonagh in person, laying out exactly why he was asking the veteran defenseman to waive his no-trade clause.

After one of the most difficult conversations in his tenure as general manager, BriseBois made perhaps his toughest move yet during the Tampa Bay Lightning’s run of success by trading a prominent member of two Stanley Cup championship teams in an effort to win it again in the coming years.

The Lightning sent McDonagh to the Nashville Predators on Sunday for younger defenseman Philippe Myers and forward prospect Grant Mismash, clearing significant salary cap space to make more moves this offseason and setting up Tampa Bay to keep younger core players around for the long term.

After previously forecasting his team’s Cup window lasting through only next season, BriseBois moving McDonagh has changed the game for the NHL’s most successful franchise over the past five years.

“It allows us to make sure we can make sure we extend it beyond one season,” BriseBois said. “We’ve freed up some cap space for this year, 2022-23, but more importantly we freed up some cap space for 2023-24 and beyond, which I hope will allow us to secure the rights to Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergechev and Erik Cernak for years to come.”

The immediate aftermath of exchanging McDonagh’s $6.75 million cap hit for Myers’ $2.55 million could allow the Eastern Conference champions to bring back top left winger and playoff star Ondrej Palat and/or dependable defender Jan Rutta, each of whom was set to be a free agent when the market opens July 13.

BriseBois did not have an update on either situation, but acknowledged moving McDonagh does open the door to more possibilities. He plans to speak with the agents for Palat and Rutta in the coming days.

Those should be better discussions than talking to McDonagh about why he needed to prioritize other players for the future and hoped to find a trade partner for the 33-year-old, who finished the playoffs and helped Tampa Bay make a third consecutive final by playing with a mangled finger. Above all else, McDonagh was known for sacrificing his body to block shots while locking down opponents' top stars.

“He’s one of the best defenders in the NHL — he’s a selfless player and a great leader,” BriseBois said. "Ryan McDonagh is an awesome human being and a great hockey player, and he’s done a lot of winning and he’s helped us do a lot of winning.”

BriseBois said if the salary cap was expected to increase more, he never would have considered asking McDonagh to waive his no-trade clause and would have been glad to have him under contract for four more seasons.

The Predators now get those years and another seasoned player on the blue line who has reached the playoffs in each of his 12 NHL seasons. In a statement released by the team, general manager David Poile called McDonagh “the ultimate team player who will bring experience and leadership” and someone who can play in all situations.

“It’s been incredible five years," McDonagh said of his time with Tampa Bay. “Looking forward to utilizing all the experience that I’ve had on the losing side and the winning side to hopefully do something special with the Nashville group.”

Myers has now been traded in consecutive offseason after going from Philadelphia to Nashville last summer in the deal that sent defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Flyers. The 25-year-old becomes Tampa Bay’s latest value rehab project after struggling so much last season the Predators put him on waivers and loaned him to Toronto’s top minor league affiliate.

BriseBois said the plan was to work with Myers rather than exploring buying out the final year of his contract.

“For whatever reason, things didn’t work out for him at the tail end in Philly and in Nashville last season,” he said. “We figure there are enough tools there that intrigue us enough to work with him and help him reach the potential we saw not too much long ago.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lightning star Ryan McDonagh dealt to Predators in blockbuster trade

The Tampa Bay Lightning made the tough decision on Sunday to part ways with longtime defenseman and alternate captain Ryan McDonagh. The Lightning are reportedly sending McDonagh to the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Philippe Myers as well as forward Grant Mismash. The trade was announced by the Lightning via Twitter. We have acquired […] The post Lightning star Ryan McDonagh dealt to Predators in blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Penguins Agree to Terms with DeSmith on a Two-Year Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with goaltender Casey DeSmith on a two-year contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an average annual value of $1.8 million. DeSmith, 30, played in 26 games for Pittsburgh in 2021-22,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Kings shift focus to re-signing Kempe, Anderson after trade for Fiala

Forward, defenseman can become restricted free agents, helped Los Angeles return to playoffs. The Los Angeles Kings have made it a priority to re-sign Adrian Kempe after acquiring Kevin Fiala in a trade last week, general manager Rob Blake said Tuesday. The 25-year-old forward can become a restricted free agent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Predators to Play Five-Game 2022 Preseason Schedule

Nashville's Preseason Slate Headlined by Appearance in 2022 NHL Global Series; Team Will Take on SC Bern in Switzerland on Oct. 3. Nashville, Tenn. (July 5, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team's five-game 2022 preseason schedule, headlined by an exhibition in Bern, Switzerland on Oct. 3, as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series™. The Predators' preseason slate will also feature a home doubleheader against the Florida Panthers and a home-and-home series with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy